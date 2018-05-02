LG G7 ThinQ release date, price, news and features

The LG G7 ThinQ release date has been announced at today's New York City launch event, and we know all about its features ahead of when it goes on sale worldwide.

This is LG's new flagship phone for 2018, and just as our exclusive reporting had predicted, it has an optional notch at the top and it takes on the AI-focused ThinQ name along with an AI button on the side.

Sure, the G7 timing is a little behind the competition, with the Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, Sony Xperia XZ2, Huawei P20 and P20 Pro already launched. But that just means that LG has more to prove. That's what it's hoping to do with the AI tech.

What exactly is in store for the come-from-behind LG G7 ThinQ? It's a bigger overhaul compared to the mid-cycle LG V30S ThinQ . Its 6.1-inch bright display and equally bright camera photos give us something to get excited about.

Here's everything you need to know about the new LG G7.

What is it? LG's 2018 flagship smartphone

LG's 2018 flagship smartphone When is it out? Announced today, mid-May for Korea and June for the US and other countries.

Announced today, mid-May for Korea and June for the US and other countries. How much will it cost? Still to be announced. G6 was $650 (£649, AU$1000), but G7 ThinQ could be more

LG G7 ThinQ is coming to Korea mid-May and the US and elsewhere in June

Likely to cost more than the LG G6's $650 (£649, AU$1,000) price

The LG G7 ThinQ was announced today at LG's New York City launch event. We know that the release window is slated for mid-May in Korea and June for the US and other countries, which likely includes the UK and Australia.

The G7 is launching several weeks later than when we got the G6 last year, but that does make sense. LG recently started redesigning the phone from scratch, and it really shows in today's unveiling.

The price is what remains a big mystery at launch. In line with other LG flagships, we expect it to cost at least $650 (£649, AU$1,000), the price of the LG G6 at launch, if not more. If you believe some LG G7 price rumors, it may rise in price by $90 (£70, AU$120).

That's a lot of cash, but it's not as expensive as some other flagships, including the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus.

LG G7 ThinQ design and display

6.1-inch Quad HD+ resolution with 'optional' top notch

An all-screen design and glass body in five different colors

A side-mounted power button and rear fingerprint scanner

Waterproof IP68 and has a 3.5mm headphone jack

The LG G7 ThinQ looks like the G6 with a smaller chin and larger all-screen display that measures 6.1 inches this time around. It has a stylish, albeit a bit plan glass body again and several color options: Raspberry Rose, New Moroccan Blue, New Aurora Black, and New Platinum Gray.

It doesn't have a fancy curved design like Samsung's phones, but its understated look does accentual the big screen nicely. In fact, the screen really stands out thanks to a new Super Bright Display mode that amps up the brightness to 1,000 nits compared to the 500 or 600 nits from conventional smartphones.

You don't normally need 1,000 nits of brightness indoors, but outdoors, this can make a big difference. You'll actually be able to read your phone while walking down the street. And LG has designed this brightness boost to quit after three minutes to conserve battery life and prevent overheating.

LG returns the sleep/wake button to the right side of the phone after making the rear fingerprint sensor double as a clicky power button in the previous generations of its smartphones. This makes the LG G7 ThinQ feel more like a conventional smartphones. There's also an extra button by the way of the AI button on the left side.

The new AI button calls up Google Assistant with a single press or Google Lens with a double press. LG, thankfully, isn't attempting to make its own AI assistant in the way the Samsung is trying to force it's work-in-progress Bixby AI onto everyone.

The LG G ThinQ includes is IP68 water-resistance, enough to prevent dust and water damage (it supposed to survive at least up to 1.5m under water for 30 minutes). And yes, it includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.

LG G7 ThinQ camera and battery

Dual-lens 16MP rear cameras, one for wide angle photos

AI-powered scene recognition and Super Bright mode

Upgraded 8MP front-facing camera

3,000mAh battery, smaller than the G6 battery

The LG ThinQ has two vertically stacked 16MP camera on the back, and they're both equipped with OIS and AI scene recognition software.

The AI Camera, as LG calls it, is supposed to switch modes based on the subject it sees (think: person, animal, food, etc). It then adjusts the color filters and brightness of the camera accordingly. It's all done automatically and the interface even displays words of what it thinks it sees right on the screen (which can be unintentionally funny when it gets things very wrong).

AI is also used in the camera brightness mode, which LG calls its Super Bright Camera. This mode can make photos and video four times brighter than what saw on the LG G6, though the max resolution drops to 4MP for photos and 1080p for video (divide the max by 4). That still may be worth it versus a darkened image.

The dual-lens camera pairs a normal lens with a fast f/1.6 aperture and a wider lens with a 107-degree field of view for ultra-wide photos. That's good for capturing more of what's in front of you. The front-facing camera has also been improved in the G7 over past LG phones, now touting up to 8MP.

The LG G7 ThinQ battery may be our biggest concern. It has a 3,000mAh capacity and is supposed to prove all-day battery life. But it doesn't sound as comforting as the LG V30 battery size that was 3,300mAh. We'll have to judge the performance in our final review. Thankfully, it does have QuickCharge 3.0 and wireless charging to boot.

LG G7 ThinQ power and storage

Powered by the Snapdragon 845 chip and Android Oreo

4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot

Variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage exists – somewhere

The LG G7 ThinQ is launching the newest Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 845. It also has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage in its normal configuration. The microSD card slot provides expandable storage if you need more.

That's going to be plenty fast for most people, and a big step up over the G6, which included the older Snapdragon 821 chipset when other phones in its class were launching with the Snapdragon 835. LG waited to launch its new phone with flagship-level specs, and that's a good thing for everyone.

Need more? LG is also making an LG G7+ ThinQ with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but details on this souped-up version of the phone haven't been revealed yet.

Still waiting for the Android Oreo update on your phone? Well, upgrading to the LG G7 gets you the new software right away. It's carrying Google's latest version of the operating system, and we're hoping that LG becomes quicker with issuing future updates (like it has provided), as Android P is around the corner.

Other LG G7 ThinQ features

Powerful 'Boombox' speaker

Far-field voice recognition

The LG G7 ThinQ has one large speaker it calls the Boombox Speaker. It's a chamber spanning the entire phone that's supposed to provide louder audio and deeper bass.

We saw (and heard) this amped up speaker in action when it was placed on a wood table and then a hallow wooden box. It really reverberates, although LG equipped its phone with a single bottom-firing speaker, so it's going to be easy to accidentally cover up the speaker grille compared to phones with stereo speakers.

There are also powerful microphones on the LG G7 ThinQ, with the company touting that its phone has far field voice recognition. That pairs nicely with the Google Assistant button and the trigger words 'Hey Google.' It's supposed to be able to hear you like a smart speaker.

We'll continue to update this page as LG announced the exact release date and pricing information at its launch event or soon after. Stay tuned.