LG G7 concept renders reveal notch display, bezel-less design

The first concept renders of the LG G7 have been revealed, showing off the notch display and an almost-bezel-less design. The renders also suggest that the LG G7 will come with a curved backed along with a dual camera setup.

The concept renders, made by Ben Geskin in collaboration with TechnoBuffalo, have been created keeping in mind the LG G7 leaks and rumors that have been reported so far. Additionally, the LG G7 is also expected to draw many design elements from the LG V30 that was launched earlier last year.

LG G7 rumored specifications

So far, several reports have suggested that the LG G7 will come with a 6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, resulting in an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, which is similar to what the iPhone X comes with. As such, the concept renders with the notch seem to give a fairly good idea of what the phone might look like in reality.

Coming to the performance, the LG G7 could come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with an octa-core processor, along with 4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage.

On the rear, the concept renders point at a dual camera setup, but not much is known yet about the sensor information. However, the renders suggest that LG could use a conventional module arrangement, with both the sensors placed vertically in the center, with the fingerprint sensor placed below the module.

Apart from this, the renders also reveal a curved back, which should allow users to grip the phone better. The almost bezel-less design and the thin chin should also help in keeping the overall footprint manageable.

The LG G7 is expected to launch later this year, with reports hinting that the launch could happen in June.