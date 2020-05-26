Lenovo's first Yoga detachable takes on the Surface Pro 7

Lenovo has launched its first Yoga PC with a detachable keyboard, setting its firmly on the Surface Pro 7.

Giving the Microsoft 2-in-1 a run for its money, the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i packs 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, up to 10.8 hours of battery and a 13-inch 2048×1080 touchscreen.

The Windows 10 device, much like the Surface Pro 7, also boasts a built-in kickstand, digital pen support courtesy of Lenovo's optional E-Color Pen, and ships with a detachable keyboard cover with backlit keys. Windows Hello support is also included thanks to the tablet's built-in IR camera.

Elsewhere, the premium 2-in-1 boasts 16GB RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, WiFi 6 support and optional LTE connectivity.

Lenovo says the Yoga Duet 7i, which is available in Slate Grey and Orchid colour options, will be available starting in June for €1,199 (around £1,065, $1320, AU$1979.81).

Lenovo is also looking to rival on the newly-launched Microsoft Surface Go 2 with the affordable IdeaPad Duet 3i.

(Image credit: Lenovo)



Aimed at those who want to travel light, the Windows 10 2-in-1 features a 10.3-inch Full HD IPS display and tips the scales at 0.86kg. However, that's somewhat heavier than the Surface Go 2, which weighs in at just 0.56kg despite its larger 10.5in screen.

Under the hood, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i features an Intel Pentium processor with integrated graphics, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage and up to seven hours of battery life.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i, which also features a Surface-inspired kickstand, will be available to buy from July with a starting price of €429 (around £380, $470, AU$707).

Rounding off Lenovo's new product line-up is an update to the Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus. This Alexa-enabled tablet now comes with a hands-free 'Show Mode' when docked, along with an improved 10.3-inch Full HD IPS screen and faster internals.

The second-generation Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus will be available this month for €229 (£203, $250, AU$377).