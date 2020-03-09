Lenovo has the cheapest AMD Ryzen 5 laptop on the market

At $359 from Walmart, the Lenovo Ideapad 330S is the cheapest Ryzen 5 laptop currently on the market.

You won't find a better AMD laptop deal anywhere at the moment, and the Ryzen 5-powered model (albeit the older 2500U model with an integrated Vega 8 GPU) seems to be exclusive to Walmart. The only 330 models on sale from Lenovo are Windows-based Intel laptops.

Despite the price, this is a quad-core model that packs 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 256 PCIe SSD. It does have a significant flaw though: a 15.6-inch HD display, which in our view is quite an anachronism, as in this day and age, most top products should at least be full HD.

These are the best business laptops on the market

Check out our list of the best rugged laptops

We've curated the best business tablets right now

That being said, having a lower resolution screen means lower prices and in theory better battery life. Lenovo claims the device will be able to run for up to seven hours.

The Ideapad 330S also features two speakers with support for Dolby Audio Premium and a front facing camera with integrated dual array microphone. There’s no optical drives (as is usually the case with laptops of this size), which also means the device has a lightweight feel, weighing in at less than 4lbs.

A quick glance on Lenovo’s site brings up the L340, which seems to be the rather underwhelming successor to the 330S. It has a 1TB hard drive (not SSD), a slower processor and an optical drive. To add insult to injury, it carries a 50% premium.