Lenovo K6 Power vs Redmi 3s Prime vs Coolpad Note 3 Plus

With the Lenovo K6 Power now going official in India, the market has been shaken up somewhat. The smartphone comes with a massive 4,000mAh battery and a price tag of Rs 9,999, competing directly with the Xiaomi Redmi 3s Prime. The device is fairly exciting in every aspect and it will be interesting to see what the market thinks of it. While we consider Xiaomi to be the primary competitor for the K6 Power, the Coolpad Note 3 Plus is also a viable rival in the industry. So let's compare the hardware of all three handsets to get a better idea of their performance.

Design

All three smartphones are equipped with attractive metal casings, so there’s very little to tell them apart in terms of design. But since the Redmi 3s Prime is the slimmest of the three, it takes this round comfortably.

Display

The K6 Power and the Redmi 3s Prime are equipped with 5-inch display panels (1080p and 720p display resolutions respectively) while the Coolpad Note 3 Plus features a slightly larger 5.5-inch 1080p panel, so it seems like the Coolpad offering is out of place here. However, given that the market generally favours slightly larger smartphones, we think it will be favoured by prospective buyers.

Processor

The Coolpad Note 3 Plus is featuring the octa-core Mediatek MT6753 processor underneath, whereas the Redmi 3s Prime and the K6 Power are both packing the Snapdragon 430 octa-core chipset. In terms of performance, we feel the Xiaomi and Lenovo smartphones will be on par, while the Note 3 Plus is slightly lagging behind.

Camera

Camera performance is crucial for the success of a smartphone. All three devices are packing a 13MP camera sensor on the back. While the Xiaomi and Coolpad devices come with a 5MP front camera, the Lenovo K6 Power sports an 8MP camera on the front.

Battery

One of the highlight features of Lenovo’s new offering is the massive 4,000mAh battery. However, the Redmi 3s Prime comes with a slightly larger 4,100mAh battery, which shifts the odds in its favor. The Coolpad Note 3 Plus is not even in contention with its 3,000mAh battery pack.

Other features

The Lenovo K6 Power and the Xiaomi Redmi 3s Prime are sold in 32GB + 3GB variants, with expandable storage on board as well. The Coolpad offering comes with 16GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM, also with expandable storage. There’s a fingerprint scanner available in all three devices, so there’s no advantage for either device in this area. While the K6 Power and the Redmi 3s Prime are running Android Marshmallow by default, the Note 3 Plus is running Android 5.1 Lollipop.

Price and availability

The K6 Plus will be available exclusively via Flipkart on December 6 through an open sale. Only the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant will be available for purchase. The Redmi 3s Prime will be available in the same configuration, but with a reduced price tag of Rs 8,999. The handset is currently listed as coming soon on Flipkart. The Coolpad Note 3 Plus with a 16GB + 3GB configuration is available for Rs 8,999 via Amazon. Given the similarity in pricing and after taking a closer look at the hardware, we feel the Redmi 3s Prime is a better offering compared to the other two smartphones.