Leaker claims to have laid bare the transparent Nothing Ear 2 earbuds' specs

More details of Nothing’s all-new noise-cancelling earbuds appear to have dropped ahead of their launch.

The much-anticipated new Nothing Ear (2) earbuds were set to get officially unveiled during an online event on March 22; however a new leak appears to have spoiled some of the surprise.

Renders and lifestyle images of the new buds that have been obtained by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer and published on thetechoutlook.com (opens in new tab) show minor tweaks to the new model’s design from the original Nothing Ear (1).

As suggested in earlier reports, the renders show that the Nothing Ear (2) are set to keep the transparent look of their predecessor, with the only clear differences (sorry) being the repositioning of the noise-cancelling microphones to the top of the buds' stems, which also feature 'ear (2)' branding.

According to Hemmerstoffer, the new model will maintain the same 11.6mm dynamic drivers which featured on their predecessors, the Nothing Ear (1), which is somewhat surprising considering the company's lower-priced Nothing Ear (Stick) boast larger 12.6mm drivers.

Battery life will meanwhile be a slightly improved six hours of playback, with a further 30 hours provided by the case.

Weighing in at a slightly lighter 4.5 grams (making them even lighter than the AirPods Pro 2), the report adds that the Nothing Ear (2) will have a IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Analysis: Will these Nothing buds live up to their beetle buzz this time?

With Huawei having only tweaked the original flagship Nothing Ear (1)s late last year to improve their sound quality and connectivity, we weren’t expecting a massive overhaul for their successors, and that looks set to be the case looking at these renders.

While we now know what the new buds will look like, the latest report doesn’t address what looks likely to be the Nothing Ear (2)’s main new improvements over the company’s earlier model.

An earlier leak from Hemmerstoffer claimed that the new buds will feature an overhaul of the noise cancelling which would be a really welcome upgrade, particularly with the Ear (1)’s t transparency mode being a bit of an Achilles heel.

There’s also no further detail on the intriguing promise of "next-level personalization" of sound that Nothing have teased in the run-up to their launch event, but we expect it to apply to noise cancellation at least, and perhaps to the sound profile too, since this is an increasingly common feature.

There’s not long to find out quite what that is, but in the meantime, check out our best true wireless earbuds list to find out the Nothing Ear (2)’s competition.