Laptop deals in HP's back to business sale feature huge $200 price cuts right now

There are quite a few good laptop deals available this week as part of HP's ongoing 'back to business' sale, which, while having quite a depressing name for those mourning the holidays, does have some great bargains if you're looking to replace that old work machine.

Prices start at just $499 for a Pavilion x360 today at HP, and range all the way up to $1,710 for an EliteBook x360, but we've picked out a few laptop deals which we think are particularly good bang for the buck currently. Note: all these laptop deals end on January 16th, so there's a limited time to snag them.

Firstly, this HP 15t for $601.32 (was $819.99) looks like a great buy if you're on the hunt for a solid working from home machine. Its notable selling point is the brand new 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor - a powerful component that not many laptops feature yet. Being a 15.6-inch laptop it also sits right in the Goldilocks zone between power and portability, although it's definitely a workhorse as opposed to a premium ultrabook.

If you did want something a bit fancier, and more portable, then check out this HP Envy 13t for $699.99 (was $899.99). It's a little more expensive than the 15t and features an 11th gen i5 as opposed to an i7, but it's definitely a much slicker package overall with its more modern design and gorgeous near bezel-less display.

Conversely, our final pick, this HP 17z for $539.99 (was $729.99), is a great buy if you're more about substance over style. Its 17.3-inch display means you're not getting massive portability out of it, but the Ryzen 5, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD are great for the cash. Subsequently, if you're looking for a machine for more or less static working from home tasks, this one's worthy of consideration.

Not in the US? See the best laptop deals near you just down below.

Laptop deals at the HP back to business sale

HP 15t laptop: $819.99 $601.32 at HP

Save $218 - the addition of an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor in this HP 15t gives it a lot of power on tap if you're looking for a reliable workhorse machine. You'll also get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD here for plenty of fast storage and multitasking - perfect for a working from home machine.View Deal

HP Envy 13t laptop: $899.99 $699.99 at HP

Save $200 - If you're wanting power and portability, this HP Envy 13t is a very compelling buy as well. You're dropping down to an 11th gen Intel Core i5 here, but still getting 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD plus an overall much more premium chassis and near bezel-less display. If you're planning on taking your laptop out and about, this one's a very good option.View Deal

HP 17z Laptop: $729.99 $539.99 at HP

Save $190 - If you're looking for a bigger screen on your laptop, this HP 17z is another solid buy today at HP. Its Ryzen 5 processor, 256GB SSD, and expansive 12GB of RAM are more than enough to do the business, although it's definitely not quite as slick of a package as the Envy above. Still, if you're wanting a solid desktop replacement for your home working setup, this one's a good option. View Deal

HP - see the full array of today's 'back to work' Laptop deals

- see the full array of today's 'back to work' Laptop deals Read about the upcoming Presidents' Day sales

Want to see more options? We recommend heading over to our main cheap laptop deals page, where you'll find the latest from Acer, Dell and other leading brands. We've also got a best cheap gaming laptop deals page too, in case you wanted to do a spot of gaming on the side too.