Labor Day gaming sales offer big discounts on Alienware PCs and accessories

The Labor Day gaming sales are looking particularly kind to Alienware machines and accessories right now, with everything from high-end laptops and PCs to mice keyboards available for less. That's great news if you're looking for a new setup, as you'll be able to find savings reaching $430 off in the Labor Day sales.

That's on an Alienware M17 gaming laptop - a turbo-powered machine complete with RTX 2070 graphics available for just $1,599.99, down from $2,029.99. If you need something to compliment that new splash out purchase, you'll also find a range of Alienware headsets, mice, and keyboards available for less at Dell and Amazon in the latest Labor Day gaming sales.

We're also, however, seeing plenty of Aurora gaming PC deals up for grabs right now. The cheapest comes in at $729.99, but the best value sits in this $1,665 sales price on the Ryzen edition of the R10. Not only is there an octa-core i7 processor up for grabs, but bags of SSD storage and even an RTX 2080-Super GPU.

We're rounding up all of these Alienware Labor Day gaming sales just below, but you'll find plenty more cheap gaming laptop deals available this week as well.

Labor Day gaming sales: Alienware gaming PC deals

Alienware M17 R3 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $2,029.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

With a $430 discount, this Alienware M17 is a perfect RTX 2070 deal to pick up in the Labor Day gaming sales. You'll find a hexa-core 5.0GHz 10th generation i7 processor under the hood, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD as well. Plus, those RTX graphics will look even better on this 144Hz refresh display as well.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 gaming PC: $2,029.99 $1,665.99 at Dell

Or, if you're willing to skip the portability factor, you can pick up this gaming PC for just $1,665.99. You're getting an octa-core Ryzen 7 processor, with a 1TB SSD, 16GB HyperX Fury RAM and 8GB of RTX 2080-Super graphics in here. That's a load of power for $364 less in the Labor Day sales.

Alienware Aurora R11 gaming PC: $899.99 $729.99 at Dell

If you want to take advantage of the Labor Day gaming sales, but don't want to get near a $1,000 price tag, this Aurora gaming PC deal might be for you. You're getting a hexa-core 10th generation i5 processor in here, with a 1TB hard drive, 8GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 super graphics as well.

Labor Day gaming sales: Alienware accessories

Alienware 510M gaming mouse: $74.99 $59.99 at Dell

Save $15 on this Alienware gaming mouse. That doesn't sound like a lot, but when it brings a $75 mouse down to just $59.99, it's a much more exciting bargain. There's a 16,000 DPI optical sensor here, with ten configurable buttons and 5 settings for on the fly DPI alterations. If you're looking for a wireless gaming mouse, you can also pick up the 610M for $25 off at $74.99.

Alienware M15 / M17 Elite backpack: $99.99 $77.99 at Dell

You'll find a $22 discount on this Alienware backpack right now - leaving it at a $77.99 final price in the Labor Day gaming sales at Dell. That's a fantastic offer whether you're got yourself an M15 or M17 gaming laptop or not, as these backpacks are well known for their versatility and storage.

Alienware 7.1 gaming headset: $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon

7.1 surround sound, wide compatibility across Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC, and a noise-canceling microphone make the latest Alienware gaming headset stand out particularly well at $84.99. That's an extra $5 off we've seen it go for at other retailers, making this offer from Amazon one of the best Labor Day gaming sales out there right now.

Alienware low profile RGB mechanical gaming keyboard: $159.99 $119.99 at Dell

Save $40 on this Alienware low profile mechanical gaming keyboard in Dell's Labor Day gaming sales right now. That's an excellent price for a fully programmable board, with anti-ghosting and audio controls as well.

