John Wick 4 trailer sees Keanu Reeves get a new dog friend amid Paris car-based chaos

John Wick 4 looks as action-packed and over the top as its predecessors.

The official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 has been released online – and, as expected, it's packed to the rafters with awe-inspiring, albeit brutal, action.

Debuting six weeks before the gun-fu film series' next entry arrives on March 24, the teaser for John Wick's latest adventure sees everyone's favorite hitman take the fight to The High Table, the world's most powerful crime lords who want him dead. Keanu Reeves' John Wick won't be alone in his quest for vengeance against The High Table, though. He's got some new allies on his side in this film – including a new, trusty canine sidekick for us all to fall in love with.

Check out John Wick 4's latest trailer below:

The action movie's newest teaser comes three months after John Wick 4's first trailer dropped in November 2022. That trailer gave us a taste of what's to come, but John Wick: Chapter 4's latest look shows how balls-to-the-wall it'll be.

There's plenty of high-octane, top-tier action to take in during the 90-second trailer, but the most impressive sequence appears to be a Paris-based car sequence, which sees Wick and his new dog friend (on foot, no less) square off against multiple foes around the frenetic roads of the Arc de Triomphe. Here's hoping it lives up to some of the movie series' other big action set-pieces.

A brief plot synopsis was released alongside the film's latest trailer, too. "John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table," it reads. "But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes."

Not much to go on, then – but hey, we'll take a short, simply synopsis if it means the movie's biggest surprises are saved for the big screen.

New allies. New adversaries. New trailer tomorrow.February 15, 2023 See more

Joining Keanu Reeves' Wick on the cast list are returning fan favorites Charon (Lance Reddick), Winston Scott (Ian McShane), and The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne). Newcomers to the franchise include The Marquis de Gramont (Bil Skarsgard), Caine (Donnie Yen), Shimazu (Hiroyuki Sanada), The Tracker (Shamier Anderson), Killa (Scott Adkins), The Harbinger (Clancy Brown), and Akira (Rino Sawayama).

Stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski returns behind the camera for his fourth John Wick film. Shay Hatten, who co-penned John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, is joined by Michael Finch in the writer's room for the series' fourth flick, which has a reported runtime of two hours and 49 minutes.

For more John Wick coverage, read up on why the action movie series recently made it onto our best HBO Max movies list. Additionally, find out everything worth knowing about The Continental, the forthcoming prequel TV show that'll air on Peacock later in 2023.