iPhone X, 4K TVs and much more have a big discount on eBay today

Just in time for spring, eBay is offering huge savings on almost anything through a coupon code that will cut price tags site-wide by 20%. If you have some tech items you've been longing to get a good deal on, like the iPhone X, PS4 Pro or Google Home, now is a good time.
The coupon is one-time use, and available for shoppers in the United States and Canada. The code "PSPRING20" will discount almost anything on eBay by 20% with a maximum discount of $100 and a minimum purchase of $25. You can find all of today's discount information here.
Shoppers can take advantage of this deal from 8am PT/11 am ET to 8pm PT/11 pm ET today. We've picked out a few great products that make this deal that much more attractive.
iPhone X 256GB unlocked is $1,025 after $100 off
Apple's premium iPhone X is a touch more affordable thanks to this deal. And, with the 256GB version, you don't have to worry about running out of space while shooting incredible photos on its dual-lens camera.View Deal
PS4 Pro 1TB Star Wars Console + game is $349 after 20% off
Other consoles are flying off the shelves, but this PS4 Pro bundle is still available. You save $80 with today's coupon on a 1TB Star Wars themed PlayStation 4 Pro, plus get a copy of Dynasty Warriors 9 thrown in.View Deal
Nest Learning Thermostat E is $135 after 20% off
This deal on the newest Nest Learning Thermostat E is a double whammy, because you'll save money on the thermostat, and then it will help you save money on your energy bill. View Deal
Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones is $175 after 20% off
If you've been looking to get a pair of wireless headphones, the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are a solid option. They offer great wireless performance, good sound and plenty of battery life to keep your tunes going.View Deal
LG 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV is $1,297 after $100 off
Big-screen 4K OLED TVs offer some of the most impressive at-home viewing experiences available. But, they don't come cheap. This $100 discount makes it easier to get your hands on that quality display technology.View Deal
Google Home is $115 after 20% discount
If you've been waiting for a good deal to get your first in-home smart assistant, this could be that deal. Google Home is loaded with features to make your life easier. Whether it's ordering a pizza, keeping track of your schedule or just listening to some music, Google Home makes it all accessible with simple voice commands.View Deal