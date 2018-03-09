iPhone X, 4K TVs and much more have a big discount on eBay today

Just in time for spring, eBay is offering huge savings on almost anything through a coupon code that will cut price tags site-wide by 20%. If you have some tech items you've been longing to get a good deal on, like the iPhone X, PS4 Pro or Google Home, now is a good time.

The coupon is one-time use, and available for shoppers in the United States and Canada. The code "PSPRING20" will discount almost anything on eBay by 20% with a maximum discount of $100 and a minimum purchase of $25. You can find all of today's discount information here.

Shoppers can take advantage of this deal from 8am PT/11 am ET to 8pm PT/11 pm ET today. We've picked out a few great products that make this deal that much more attractive.

PS4 Pro 1TB Star Wars Console + game is $349 after 20% off

Other consoles are flying off the shelves, but this PS4 Pro bundle is still available. You save $80 with today's coupon on a 1TB Star Wars themed PlayStation 4 Pro, plus get a copy of Dynasty Warriors 9 thrown in.View Deal

Nest Learning Thermostat E is $135 after 20% off

This deal on the newest Nest Learning Thermostat E is a double whammy, because you'll save money on the thermostat, and then it will help you save money on your energy bill. View Deal