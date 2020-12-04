iPhone price cut: the iPhone 11 gets a 50% discount from Verizon

Score a massive 50% discount on the iPhone 11 with this limited-time offer from Verizon. Starting today through Sunday, you can save $300 on the iPhone 11 when you add a new line from Verizon. That brings the price of the smartphone down to just $349.99 - a fantastic price for a brand-new iPhone.



To receive this online-only deal, you must add the iPhone 11 to your cart with monthly device payments or at full retail price, then activate a new line with a qualified Verizon plan. You'll then get $300 credited to your account over 24 months.



This deal not only includes a fantastic discount on the iPhone 11, but Verizon is also offering up to $250 in Verizon e-Gift Cards when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited or. This offer ends this Sunday, so you should take advantage of this epic deal now before it's too late.

iPhone 11 deal at Verizon:

iPhone 11 for $649 at Verizon | Save $300 on the iPhone 11 with a new line

Add a new line from Verizon with a qualified plan and take $300 off the iPhone 11. You must purchase the iPhone online and you'll get a $300 promo credit applied to your account over 24 months.

