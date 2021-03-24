iPhone 13 leaks point again to smaller notch and 120Hz screen

Two things we’ve heard repeatedly about the iPhone 13 is that it could have a smaller notch than predecessors and that at least some models in the range may have a 120Hz screen, and now there’s even more evidence of both those things.

First up, iRepair (a Greek repair service) has shared a photo with MacRumors that reportedly shows the front glass for three iPhone 13 models. There’s the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini on the left, the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max on the right, and in the middle a 6.1-inch display which could be intended for either the iPhone 13 or the iPhone 13 Pro.

In any case, the notch on all three screens appears to be smaller than on the iPhone 12 range, thanks to the earpiece speaker being moved to the top bezel above the notch.

We’d take this with a pinch of salt, as there’s no guarantee this front glass really is intended for the iPhone 13 range. Plus, while a smaller notch is looking likely, we’d previously heard from most sources that it would be achieved by shrinking or combining camera components, rather than by moving the earpiece. Still, it’s entirely possible that this is an early look at the iPhone 13’s front glass.

As for talk of a 120Hz screen, the most recent news on that front comes from South Korean electronics news site The Elec, which heard from UBI Research (a market research firm) that Samsung Display is working on converting the OLED screen production line that makes displays for Apple into one that builds LTPO screens.

LTPO screens support variable refresh rates that can top out at a high level, like the 120Hz that Apple is rumored to be moving to. It’s this tech that Samsung uses in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

This change will reportedly be completed within the first half of 2021, so that should leave plenty of time for Samsung Display to start pumping out LTPO iPhone screens. The report adds that these screens will only be used for “higher-tier” iPhone models, presumably meaning the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max – which is something we’ve heard before.

As with all rumors we can’t be sure this is accurate, but both a 120Hz display and a smaller notch are currently looking very likely, as a lot of sources now point to both.