Huge Fitbit sale at Best Buy: deals on the Fitbit Luxe, Versa 2 and Sense smartwatch

Today is the last day to score epic bargains at the Best Buy 3-day sale, and we're rounding up all the top Fitbit deals, including price cuts on the Fitbit Luxe, Versa 2, Charge 5, and the Fitbit Sense smartwatch.



Some of our favorite Fitbit bargains include the all-new Fitbit Luxe on sale for $99.95 (was $149.95), the Fitbit Versa 2 marked down to $129.95 (was $179.95), and a massive $100 discount on the Fitbit Sense.



See more of the best Fitbit deals from Best Buy's 3-day sale below, and keep in mind today's offers end tonight, so you should take advantage now before it's too late

Today's best Fitbit deals at Best Buy

$149.95 Fitbit Luxe: $149.95 $99.95 at Fitbit

Save $50 - Our favorite Fitbit deal is the best-selling Fitbit Luxe that was named Techradar's best fitness tracker of 2021, thanks to its stylish design and excellent activity tracking. It's now on sale for $99.95 at Best Buy's 3-day sale.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $179.95 Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $179.95 $129.95 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Best Buy has the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for $129.95. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

$179.95 Fitbit Charge 5: $179.95 $149.95 at Best Buy

Save $30 - While we've seen a lower price before, Best Buy's 3-day sale has a $30 discount on the all-new Fitbit Charge 5. The powerful fitness tracker is well suited to anyone who's starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged smartwatch.

$299.95 Fitbit Sense: $299.95 $199.95 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The Fitbit Sense is a smart, feature-packed smartwatch that not only offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and sleep tracking but also tracks your stress levels by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $199.95.

