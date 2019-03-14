Huawei P30 Pro render leak shows phone in red with no headphone port

We're now very close to the March 26 launch of the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro, and the two handsets have leaked extensively. But we’re still seeing new things, with the Pro model having just leaked in red, revealing a key detail in the process.

Shared by reliable leaker Roland Quandt, the renders (below) show the P30 Pro in a sunrise-like red color, which is likely to join the previously leaked black, white and twilight shades.

However, the new color is only half the story, as these images also show the top and bottom edges of the phone, revealing that there’s no 3.5mm headphone port. But there is an infrared (IR) blaster, which could potentially be used to control a TV or other device that you’d usually use an IR remote for.

Will this be a 5G phone?

Image 1 of 3 The Huawei P30 Pro in red. Image credit: WinFuture / @rquandt Image 2 of 3 There's no sign of a headphone port. Image credit: WinFuture / @rquandt Image 3 of 3 We already know the phone will have a quad-lens camera. Image credit: WinFuture / @rquandt

It’s a feature that used to be common on smartphones but isn’t seen so often anymore, so it’s an odd choice for inclusion.

What’s also odd is that previous leaks suggest the standard Huawei P30 won’t have an IR blaster but will have a 3.5mm headphone port – we know which we’d rather have.

Otherwise these images line up with what we’ve seen before, including a small notch at the top of the screen, a slim bezel below the screen and a quad-lens camera on the back.

None of these details – other than the quad-lens camera - are confirmed yet, but the images look convincing and this close to launch, coming from such a reputable source, we’d say there’s a good chance this is all accurate. We’ll know for sure soon.