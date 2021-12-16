How to watch The Matrix Resurrections from anywhere, trailer, release date, cast

Audio player loading…

Ever have that feeling where you’re not sure if you’re awake or dreaming? Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their iconic roles, as Neo and Trinity to once again rage against the machines. Come down the rabbit hole and keep reading as we explain how to watch The Matrix Resurrections wherever you are – on HBO Max in the US and in all corners of the world.

Watch in the US with an HBO Max subscription

Watch The Matrix Resurrections Release date: Wednesday, December 22 Director: Lana Wachowski Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris Run time: 2h 28m Rating: R

A wise person once said that ignorance is bliss, but not so for Thomas Anderson, living out a seemingly ordinary existence in San Francisco. However, a chance encounter at a coffee shop conjures up visions, memories, of something extraordinary and the lines between reality and perception once again begin to fade.

In the years since its reboot, the Matrix, long forgotten, has quietly become more secure and more dangerous than ever. There's a new enemy rising, but despite all of the power he has the potential to wield, Neo's fate isn't in his own hands.

So, track down the largest screen with the best picture quality available (you can enjoy it in 4K HDR on HBO Max) as we break down how to watch The Matrix Resurrections online and stream what could be the biggest blockbuster of 2021.

How to watch The Matrix Resurrections in the US

and on HBO Max The Matrix Resurrections is finally landed in theaters and on HBO Max on Wednesday, December 22. As with previous Warner Brother 2021 releases, it’s made available online day-and-date with its theatrical release, where you can watch it as much as you want for a 31-day period. There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available: one ‘With Ads’ at $9.99 a month, and the other ‘Ad Free’ at the familiar $14.99 monthly rate. If you want to watch The Matrix Resurrections online, however, you’ll need to shell out for the latter option, because early access to Warner Bros. blockbusters isn’t a feature of the cheaper plan – and neither is crisp 4K UHD picture quality, for that matter. But if the $14.99 fee seems steep, you could save 16% by committing to its annual plan for $149.99 for the 12 months. And there are often excellent deals for new subscribers available, so keep an eye out.

How to watch The Matrix Resurrections across the rest of the world

The Matrix Resurrections is being released all around the world, but it’ll only be available to stream at home outside of the US after its standard theatrical window.

So, international audiences will need to flock to theaters to see The Matrix Resurrections. Viewers based in the UK and Canada can watch it from Wednesday, December 22, the same day as viewers in the US.

Indeed, December 22 is the general global cinematic release date. Sadly Australians will have to wait until Sunday, December 26 to dive into the unknown, because ongoing lockdowns have pushed back a number of film releases in that part of the world.

How do I watch HBO Max and what else does it have?

You can get the HBO Max on a wide range of devices compatible with the HBO Max app. These include: iPhone and Android devices, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, in addition to laptops and PCs running Chrome, Mac, or Windows operating systems.

The Matrix Resurrections is the last of the Warner Bros. blockbusters to get the same-day-release treatment on HBO Max, but it's still one of if not the best streaming service out of the many that are available.

It's packed with more than 13,000 hours of prime content: choice picks from the Warner Bros. archive and subsidiary companies like New Line Cinema, Studio Ghibli’s animated masterpieces, DC Entertainment blockbusters like Wonder Woman: 1984.

And – the clue's in the name – watch every iconic HBO series ever made. Enjoy The Sopranos, Euphoria, Mare of Easttown and The Wire, plus all 10 seasons of iconic sitcom Friends, addictive HBO Max Originals like Gossip Girl, and so much more.

The Matrix Resurrections trailer