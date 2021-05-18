How to watch Eurovision semi-finals 2021 live stream for free and from anywhere

13 is the unlucky number in Rotterdam this week, as the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals whittle 39 hopefuls down to the 26 who'll get to strut their stuff at this Saturday's grand final. As well as giving you an early chance to pick your favorite songs and performances, the semi-finals also let you vote on who makes it through, so follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a 2021 Eurovision semi-finals live stream for FREE.

Watch Eurovision semi-finals 2021: live stream Semi-final 1 date: Tuesday, May 18 Semi-final 2 date: Thursday, May 20 Time (both days): 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands Free UK stream: watch BBC iPlayer for FREE Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days

Eurovision semi-final 1 takes place on Tuesday and features 16 contenders, while semi-final 2 will be contested by 17 artists on Thursday. Only the top 10 from each heat will make it through to the final, with the results decided by voters and a jury of five music industry professionals.

Because of Covid-19, Australian entry Montaigne's performance is pre-recorded (or, as Eurovision describes it, "live-on-tape"), though we're expecting all of the others to be performed live and in-person, which means pyrotechnics, rotating stages and thousand-yard stares galore!

The "Big 5" and Netherlands have an automatic pass to the grand final, and viewers in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands plus competing countries will get to vote on who makes it through semi-final 1, while viewers in the UK, France and Spain plus competing countries can vote on who makes it through semi-final 2.

Things are about to get weird, so read on as we explain how to watch the 2021 Eurovision semi-finals online from anywhere. Together with a full list of semi-finalists below.

How to watch a FREE 2021 Eurovision semi-finals live stream in the UK

As ever, the 2021 Eurovision action is being shown on the BBC in the UK, which means you don't need to pay a penny to tune in. Coverage of the 2021 Eurovision semi-finals starts at 8pm BST on BBC Four on both Tuesday and Thursday, with Rylan Clark-Neal, Chelcee Grimes and Scott Mills on commentary duties for both heats. Don’t have a TV? With BBC iPlayer you can live-stream the Eurovision semi-finals action, or enjoy it later on-demand. It’s a completely FREE service – however, you should be a possession of a valid UK TV license, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Not in the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online just like you would at home - only from anywhere. We explain how below.

How to watch a Eurovision semi-finals live stream from outside your country

Eurovision has become something of a global phenomenon, and there are ways to watch around the world, as well as in Europe - some of those are discussed below.

Plus, both the Eurovision semi-finals and the grand final itself are available to watch via the Eurovision YouTube channel everywhere except in Australia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, United States and the United Kingdom.

This means easy access through any device that you can get onto YouTube with. The downside? You'll miss out on the commentary (or perhaps that's a positive if you're hosting a Eurovision party and really like the limelight!).

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's a handy solution in the form of a VPN.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 Eurovision semi-finals live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Eurovision semi-final 1 contestants

Lithuania - The Roop

Slovenia - Ana Soklič

Russia - Manizha

Sweden - Tusse

Australia - Montaigne

North Macedonia - Vasil

Ireland - Lesley Roy

Cyprus - Elena Tsagrinou

Norway - TIX

Croatia - Albina

Belgium - Hooverphonic

Israel - Eden Alene

Romania - ROXEN

Azerbaijan - Efendi

Ukraine - Go_A

Malta - Destiny

Eurovision semi-final 2 contestants

San Marino - Senhit

Estonia - Uku Suviste

Czech Republic - Benny Cristo

Greece - Stefania

Austria - Vincent Bueno

Poland - RAFAL

Moldova - Natalia Gordienko

Iceland - Daði og Gagnamagnið

Serbia - Hurricane

Georgia - Tornike Kipiani

Albania - Anxhela Peristeri

Portugal - The Black Mamba

Bulgaria - VICTORIA

Finland - Blind Channel

Latvia - Samanta Tīna

Switzerland - Gjon's Tears

Denmark - Fyr Og Flamme

How to watch 2021 Eurovision semi-finals: live stream in Australia for FREE

Nowhere embraces the Eurovision Song Contest quite like Australia, and fans Down Under can tune in to the 2021 Eurovision semi-finals for FREE thanks to SBS and its SBS On Demand streaming service. Better still, you have the option to tune in live or at a more comfortable time. Eurovision semi-final 1 features Aussie entry Montaigne, and starts at 5am AEST on Wednesday morning, though you can also watch it at 8.30pm on Friday evening. Eurovision semi-final 2 also starts at 5am AEST, this time on Friday morning, though you can watch it later, at 8.30pm on Saturday evening. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - just grab a VPN and you can watch Eurovision 2021 as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

Is there a Eurovision 2021 live stream in the US?

US fans of camp singing contests have largely been left dissatisfied in recent years, with no major broadcaster picking up Eurovision live stream coverage. That all changes this year, with NBC coming to the rescue across the Atlantic. It will all be available on the network's streaming service, Peacock TV, which you can try with a FREE 7-day trial of its Premium tier. Outside that, Peacock is very reasonable anyway, starting at just $4.99 per month for all that NBC goodness. And if you're already a Peacock subscriber and want to catch the coverage from abroad this week, then you'll need to grab a VPN and relocate your IP back to the US as the service will be geo-blocked. Tuesday and Thursday's semi-finals both start at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to watch 2021 Eurovision semi-finals: live stream in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can watch the 2021 Eurovision semi-finals live on OMNI Television, a specialist multicultural station that's perfect for the Song Contest. Semi-final 1 starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday afternoon, while Eurovision semi-final 2 gets underway at the same time on Thursday. And remember, with the help of a a good VPN, Canadians can watch their favorite streaming service wherever they are in the world.

Watching the Eurovision Song Contest in New Zealand

Unfortunately, there's no longer a regular Eurovision broadcaster in New Zealand, so your best bet could be to use a VPN to tap into another country's coverage.

If you do fancy going down that route, note that the semi-final action starts at 7am NZST on Wednesday and Friday mornings.