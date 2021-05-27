Honor launches latest Band 6 wearable in the UAE

Honor today announced the availability of the Honor Band 6 in the UAE. The Band 6 features a 1.47-inch, 194 x 368 resolution AMOLED display, a variety of health and fitness management functions, as well as 14-day battery life. It’s available in three colors - Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey, and Coral Pink.

For health and fitness, the Honor Band 6 includes SpO2 monitoring, 24/7 real-time continuous heart rate monitoring, as well sleep tracking capabilities. It also provides personalized assessments and suggestions tailored to improving users’ sleep quality. The Band 6 is can also track activity under water, helping users to boost their swimming efficiency. It can automatically recognize six different workout modes and will remind users to start tracking their activity so they won’t miss recording their workout data.

On a single charge, the Honor Band 6 is rated to last up to 14 days under typical usage conditions and 10 days in heavy-usage situations. Armed with fast charging technology, the Honor Band 6 allows users to enjoy an incredible 3-day usage time with a rapid 10-minute charge.

The Honor Band 6 will be available to purchase from 3rd June in the UAE market via Sharaf DG, Jumbo, Carrefour, KM Trading and other retail shops, priced at 199 AED.