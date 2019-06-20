Here’s the new 4K Amazon Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision

There’s a new Amazon Fire 4K TV ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019, and it has Dolby Vision, Alexa and an HD antenna for local channels all baked in to the TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Edition with Dolby Vision, as it’s officially called, pairs a big-screen television with a slick Fire TV interface backed by Alexa voice commands, and marks the first time we've seen Dolby Vision on an Amazon Fire TV Edition screen.

We say 'first TV' there because this isn’t the first Dolby Vision product from Amazon - the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K already supports Dolby's dynamic metadata HDR standard - but the perk here is that it’s a part of the television from the get-go. No plugging in accessories needed and you can move about the UI hands-free.

Like previous Amazon Fire TV Edition TVs, these will be US-only for now but the 55-inch is shipping today while a smaller 50-inch (pictured) and even smaller 43-inch versions of the Amazon Fire Edition TV will come to Best Buy at a later time.

The Amazon Fire TV Edition price is listed at:

55-inch: $449.99

50-inch: $379.99

43-inch: $329.99

A powerful improvement for the Amazon Fire TV... TV

While Dolby Vision is the big draw here, the Amazon Fire TV Edition also integrates the power of the Fire TV Recast, which pairs a DVR with an HD antenna. Amazon told TechRadar that they were able to pull down 100 local channels in New York.

To date, Amazon has partnered with Insignia and Toshiba to release over 20 Amazon Fire TV Edition screens, though these are the first to support Dolby Vision - a type of HDR that uses dynamic metadata for better contrast and color saturation.

What makes this all the more interesting is that Amazon has a large library of HDR10+ content, a rival to Dolby Vision, and was seen as a leader in that category. It's not yet clear how this new batch of TVs will affect Amazon's plan to support more of that content in the future.