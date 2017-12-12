Grim Fandango Remastered is free on PC over at the big GOG winter sale

It’s a good week for free PC games, because following Ubisoft making Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag a free download today, GOG is now offering Grim Fandango Remastered for the infinitely tempting price of absolutely nothing.

This is part of GOG’s winter sale, which promises bargains aplenty – and you definitely don’t want to miss the opportunity to grab the overhauled, classic Lucasfilm point-and-click adventure for free right here (it normally costs a tenner on GOG).

Grim Fandango Remastered aside, let’s pick out a few other highlights of tempting sale items…

50% off Shadow Warrior 2

This no-holds-barred first person shooter is a huge amount of fun, with a sterling co-op mode, and its price has been slashed in half.View Deal

15% off Cuphead

Is Cuphead a mug’s game? Definitely not with a 15% reduction – not the biggest discount in the world, but then this is a nearly brand-new game.View Deal

80% off Torchlight II

If you’re looking for a real big chunk of discount, how about this Diablo-esque action RPG sequel which has been knocked down with 80% off, so it’s now barely more than the price of a cup of coffee.View Deal

Check out the full sale over at the GOG site, and also bear in mind that you’ll get freebie games if you spend a certain amount of money. An offering of £11.39 or $15 will get you Hard West (sort of like the Wild West meets XCOM) for free, and those who plunk down at least £30.39 or $40 will get a free copy of Master of Orion, the classic turn-based sci-fi strategy game.

The winter sale runs through until December 14, which is this Thursday, whereupon the fun stops at 2pm GMT or 6am PT in the US.

Via PC Gamer