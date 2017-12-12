Trending
Brands

Grim Fandango Remastered is free on PC over at the big GOG winter sale

By PC  

The Witcher 3 has also been reduced by a tempting 60%

Grim Fandango free in GOG winter sale

It’s a good week for free PC games, because following Ubisoft making Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag a free download today, GOG is now offering Grim Fandango Remastered for the infinitely tempting price of absolutely nothing.

This is part of GOG’s winter sale, which promises bargains aplenty – and you definitely don’t want to miss the opportunity to grab the overhauled, classic Lucasfilm point-and-click adventure for free right here (it normally costs a tenner on GOG).

Grim Fandango Remastered aside, let’s pick out a few other highlights of tempting sale items…

60% off The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - GOTY Edition
The hugely-acclaimed, award-winning open world RPG has been knocked down so it’s not far off a third of its recommended asking price.View Deal

50% off Shadow Warrior 2
This no-holds-barred first person shooter is a huge amount of fun, with a sterling co-op mode, and its price has been slashed in half.View Deal

15% off Cuphead
Is Cuphead a mug’s game? Definitely not with a 15% reduction – not the biggest discount in the world, but then this is a nearly brand-new game.View Deal

80% off Torchlight II
If you’re looking for a real big chunk of discount, how about this Diablo-esque action RPG sequel which has been knocked down with 80% off, so it’s now barely more than the price of a cup of coffee.View Deal

Check out the full sale over at the GOG site, and also bear in mind that you’ll get freebie games if you spend a certain amount of money. An offering of £11.39 or $15 will get you Hard West (sort of like the Wild West meets XCOM) for free, and those who plunk down at least £30.39 or $40 will get a free copy of Master of Orion, the classic turn-based sci-fi strategy game.

The winter sale runs through until December 14, which is this Thursday, whereupon the fun stops at 2pm GMT or 6am PT in the US.

Via PC Gamer

Related news

See more PC news