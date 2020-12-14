Green Monday gaming deals: last-minute sales on Razer, Corsair, and Logitech peripherals

Today's gaming deals, courtesy of the annual Green Monday event, are a great choice if you're on the hunt for that last-minute gaming themed stocking filler.

Both Amazon and Best Buy have some of their lowest prices ever on a wide array of gaming peripherals, both for PC and console gamers, and what's more, it's looking like all of our top picks can be snuck in for quick delivery before Christmas.

Razer gear, in particular, is heavily featured right now, but we've also found some excellent choices from Corsair and Logitech to check out too. We've picked out the best gaming deals today on keyboards, mice, and headsets, from the literally hundreds of items on sale in today's Green Monday deals and focused on what is, in our opinion, the best value options right now.

Also featured on our list is an exclusive offer from Razer that's currently only available to TechRadar readers right now. Use the coupon code FUTURETHX at checkout when you buy any-one of several THX themed audio bundles at Razer to score yourself a free headphone stand on top of the already discounted price. Expensive, yes, but a great little freebie if you want some really premium gear this December.

The best Green Monday gaming deals today

Razer Viper wired gaming mouse: $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Viper is Razer's answer to the ever-popular ambidextrous mice that many of its rivals do so well. It's stripped-down for a Razer mouse, but all the good stuff is here. Subtle RGB, a 16,000 DPI sensor, braided cable, and a suite of excellent software features make this an awesome value mouse all around.View Deal

Logitech G502 wireless gaming mouse: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - For a top-end, premium gaming mouse, the Logitech G502 is a fantastic option. Sure, it's a little pricey, but it has an incredible sensor, great battery life, and absolutely zero input lag. Mice preference is a subjective thing, but this is arguably the closest any one company has got to perfecting the wireless mouse formula.View Deal

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 mechanical keyboard: $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - The Corsair K70 is a ubiquitous keyboard found on the desk of many a gamer worldwide thanks to its excellent value. This improved section edition features those same high-quality Cherry MX Red switches as before, but with improved low profile keycaps and new sound dampeners for a much, much quieter typing experience.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical keyboard: $169.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $85 - This Razer BlackWidow has actually been on sale for a few days now at Amazon, but we think it's easily one of the best gaming deals out there right now. Almost half price, you can get your choice of Razer Green, Yellow, and Orange switches inside an incredibly slick, premium chassis here with a whole bunch of RGB options too.View Deal

Oculus Rift S VR headset: $399 $299 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Thanks to the release of the new Oculus Quest 2, the now older Rift S is $100 cheaper at Best Buy currently. While you'll still need a PC to connect to to run games with the Rift 2 (unlike the Quest 2), this is easily one of the cheapest ways to get into that VR experience right now.View Deal

Logitech G432 wired gaming headset: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - For a mid-range headset, the Logitech G432 manages to pack in a ton of great features without breaking the bank. Compatible with PC, Mac, and all consoles via the USB or 3.5mm cables, you're getting 7.1 surround sound, powerful 50mm drivers, DTS Headphone:X, and a great quality mic too.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset: $99.99 $66.99 at Best Buy

Save $33 - A big price cut brings these premium Razer cans into the mid-range thanks to the Best Buy Green Monday sale. With THX 7.1 surround sound, full inline controls, and 50mm sound drivers, the Razer Kraken is a great choice if you really want to treat yourself to a lavish pair of PC or Console gaming headphones this Christmas.View Deal

Exclusive Razer THX bundle: free headphone stand with exclusive coupon

Use code: FUTURETHX - Speaking of lavish headphones, Razer is offering free headphone stands exclusively for TechRadar readers right now when you purchase one of its awesome THX themed bundles. Included in any-one bundle are the new Razer Opus noise-canceling headphones, plus your choice of discount gaming headsets, speakers, or brand new Razer Book laptops.View Deal

