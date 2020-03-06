Grab yourself a bargain with these cheap Surface Pro deals from Best Buy

Best Buy has just made our day and potentially yours too with a brand new selection of Surface Pro deals. Offering savings of up to $400 off this lineup of excellent Microsoft devices, these amazing Surface Pro deals are sure to please a wide range of customers.

In this limited-time offering, prices start at just for $499 for a Surface Go ranging all the way up to $799.99 for a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. Nearly all specs are on offer here, but we've gone to the trouble to pick out the best of the bunch for you below. Between these excellent prices and our recommendations, you're sure to get the right device for whatever purpose you have in mind, whether that be light web browsing or something more intensive.

We start off our spotlighted deals with an excellent $699 / £699 offer on the Surface Pro 7, Microsoft's latest entry in the Surface Pro range. This versatile touchscreen tablet comes with an i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB solid state drive - more than enough for most basic tasks. While this isn't the highest spec tablet on offer right now, Best Buy has sweetened the deal by including a Black keyboard cover accessory. This great little bonus allows you to use the device as a 2-in-1 if need be and brings the total saving to a tidy $260.

If you want something a little lighter, we've also included a great deal on the Surface Go. We gave this great little tablet four and a half stars in our recent review, praising its fantastic display, strong graphics, and excellent design. With this deal from Best Buy you'll only be set back $499 for the top of the line 8GB RAM, 128GB capacity version - a total saving of $180 overall.

Last but certainly not least is the Surface Laptop 3, rounding out our selection of the best Microsoft Surface deals. This traditional form factor laptop is a real beauty, mixing a light and stylish build with respectable high-end components. Our pick of the bunch features an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD - Making it the most powerful of the three, though still great value at only $799.99.

In the UK? We've also included some choice Surface Pro deals from Microsoft UK just below

Surface Pro deals at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch tablet | $959 $699 at Best Buy

Here's a great Surface Pro 7 deal from Best Buy. With a massive $260 saving you'll get an Intel i3 processor, 4GB memory, 128GB SSD and a Black keyboard cover that will do well at the basics. If you can spring an extra $100 you could also pick up this Surface Pro deal. With this slightly upgraded spec you'll get an i5 processor and 8GB of RAM which will help with more demanding applications though it's worth noting this deal does not include the black keyboard cover.

Microsoft Surface Go 10-inch tablet | $679 $499 at Best Buy

The Surface Go is the baby brother of the range, however don't let that stop you from saving a massive $180 on this deal from Best Buy. For only $499 you'll get a vivid 10-inch display, 128GB of internal storage and dual-core processor that will give you a smooth experience on most streaming and web applications.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch laptop| $999 $799.99 at Best Buy

This deal from Best Buy is perfect if you need something a little bit faster for the more demanding applications. With a saving of $200 you'll bag yourself a capable machine with an i5 Processor, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD. All these, combined with an stylish, light build and 11.5 hours battery life, means you'll be covered for a wide range of tasks and applications.

The best Surface Pro deals in the UK

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch tablet | From £699 at Microsoft

If you're looking for a Surface Pro 7 deal in the UK right now you could do a lot worse than this range of great offers from Microsoft. With up to £225 savings on a range of specifications, you're sure to find the right Surface Pro for you.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch Laptop | £999 £899.99 at Microsoft

Starting at just £899, Microsoft are currently offering a saving of up to £275 on select Surface Laptop 3 deals. This is the big brother of the Surface range with a stylish but light laptop form factor, i5 to i7 processors, and up to a massive 1TB of solid state capacity. Go for this option if you want the smoothest experience on the most demanding web and streaming applications.

Stock is quickly running out on this particular Surface deal, so you might have to be quick to secure yours in the right colour.

