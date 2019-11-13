Save up to $20 with these cheap Xbox Wireless Controllers ahead of Black Friday

Walmart have discounted their range of Xbox Wireless Controllers in the run up to Black Friday, with some models seeing savings of $20 - a welcome deal considering the ever-increasing price of Microsoft's handsets. You can grab the standard black or white models for as low as $43.81 right now, but we've also rounded up the limited edition and wilder model deals for your perusal.

The Xbox Wireless Controller has become a mainstay for Microsoft's gaming population and PC gamers alike. Widely regarded as one of the best controller designs on the market, the Xbox controller can be pretty pricey so deals are always an exciting time for Microsoft fans. Aside from the standard black and white models, gamers are always keen to get their hands on special and limited editions as well as extra color variants to keep the game room fresh.

Plus, you don't have to own an Xbox to take advantage of this excellent early Black Friday deal. Xbox Wireless Controllers are renowned for their compatibility across a range of gaming devices - including the Nintendo Switch thanks to a few small accessories. Native integration with PC, Mac, Android 5.1.1 and later, and iOS 13 is much easier and makes getting a cheap Xbox Wireless Controller all the more important.

Xbox Wireless Controller deals ahead of Black Friday

Xbox Wireless Controller white | $59 $44.94 at Walmart

Grab the standard white Xbox One wireless controller at Walmart and save $14. The crisp white shell is the Xbox controller design many have come to know and love, but still regularly fetches prices closer to $60, making this a deal you won't want to miss.

Xbox Wireless Controller black + cable for Windows | $59.96 $43.81 at Walmart

This black model of the Xbox Wireless Controller also comes with a cable for easy pairing to your Windows gaming PC. At just over $40, it's sitting at an excellent price right now so if your triggers are a little worn down or you're looking to freshen up your handset now's a great time to stock up.



Color variant Xbox Wireless Controller early Black Friday deals

If you're shopping for a new Xbox Wireless Controller and fancy brightening your system while keeping a simple design, you might also want to check out these color variant models also on sale at Walmart.

Special edition Xbox Wireless Controller early Black Friday deals

(Image credit: Microsoft)

A range of special and limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller designs are also on sale at Walmart right now. From the latest Gears 5 version all the way through to the more comfortable Sport models, you can grab some excellent deals before Black Friday even begins.

If the above deals don't suit your fancy, you can always keep an eye on our cheapest Xbox One controller deals page, where you'll find the week's best sales on Microsoft's gamepad. While you're rejuvenating your Xbox One console with a new controller, you may also be interested in saving money on your online play with these great Xbox Live Gold deals. Similarly, if you're running out of titles to play, why not check out our top picks of the best Xbox Game Pass sales and prices around.