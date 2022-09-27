Black Friday PS5 deals 2022: what we expect to see in the sales

It’s almost time for the annual PS5 Black Friday deals, a sales period where retailers offer deep discounts on game consoles, accessories, and games.

Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 this year, but expect to see discounts up to a week ahead. Though we’re unlikely to see sales on the PS5 console itself, Black Friday deals are set to be abundant when it comes to the best PS5 games and gear.

During Prime Day earlier this year, some of the best deals were on SSDs and PS5 storage expansion cards that let you have more games downloaded and installed at any one time. We think we’ll see even better discounts on the tech during the Black Friday sales. It could also be a great time to pick up one of the best PS5 headsets or best PS5 accessories.

Some of the best PS5 Black Friday deals will be on the games themselves, and we expect to see deals on newer games like Horizon Forbidden West and The Last Of Us Part I, as well as older exclusives, such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The PS5 has been out for nearly two years, but, thanks to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, it’s been consistently hard to get your hands on a console. It’s unlikely, then, that we’ll see a reduction on the consoles themselves – especially as Sony just hiked the price of the hardware. It’s important to keep your eyes on PS5 restock updates just in case. In fact, given that we’re unlikely to see sales on the consoles during Black Friday, we’d recommend buying a console if you see one available rather than waiting until Black Friday, when demand will be even higher.

There were also significant savings on PlayStation Plus membership last year which we’ll almost certainly see repeated. This is one of the best PS5 Black Friday deals, as it can amount to a huge saving across the year. All in all, last year the PS5 was among one of the most searched products on earth last Black Friday, generating as much consumer demand as the iPhone and the iPad (via Statista.com).

Ready to bag yourself a bargain this Black Friday? Read on for everything you need to know about Black Friday PS5 deals, including what discounts we expect and which retailers to keep an eye on.

Today's best PS5 sales

As mentioned above, it may be best to capitalize on high PS5 stocks now, before Black Friday kicks off. The following sites across the UK and US offer the best deals on PS5s both before and during the Black Friday sales frenzy. Though it is less of a concern than it once was, stock is still an issue, so we’ve provided you with as wide a range of potential sellers as possible.

Top US retailers

Top UK retailers

Should you wait for a Black Friday PS5 deal?

When it comes to the consoles themselves, we’d advise not waiting. If you see a PS5 for sale at a price you can afford then you shouldn’t wait for Black Friday deals. It’s very unlikely that there will be discounts on the consoles themselves. Not even Amazon has offered flash sales on the consoles, so we’re unlikely to see price cuts anytime soon.

It’s a different story when it comes to games and accessories. If you’re thinking of buying a game that came out in 2021 – or even earlier this year –, it is worth holding off until the big retailers start their Black Friday sales. This goes double for accessories, which can see significant price reductions over this period, too.

Black Friday PS5 deals: our predictions

When will the best Black Friday PS5 deals start in 2022? Black Friday is technically on November 25. However, discounts on games and accessories can crop up weeks before the big day. For instance, last year we saw sales on the critically acclaimed Deathloop as soon as early November. It can be worth holding out until the big day itself though. Last year, there was a small sale on Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut in October, and then the price dropped considerably on Black Friday itself. So our advice, when it comes to newer or more high-profile games, is to wait for the big day. We’ll be pulling together all the deals we see in the run-up to Black Friday and if we think the discount is too good to wait on, we’ll tell you. So be sure to check back here to not miss any great gaming deals.

Will we see PS5 stock shortages on Black Friday?

Almost certainly. The high demand for the PS5, coupled with the ongoing microchip shortage means that, while there are more consoles available than last year, this is when a lot of people will be looking to buy a PS5, so stock will be stretched thin. This is why we recommend buying a PS5 sooner rather than later, so as to avoid any potential stock problems closer to Black Friday proper.

What kinds of Black Friday PS5 deals can we expect this year?

Unfortunately, it looks unlikely that there will be PS5 Black Friday deals on the console itself. We can, however, expect deals on accessories and SSD cards. There should be discounts on both first-party gear like the PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless headset and third-party offerings like the Turtle Beach Stealth 700.

One of the most expensive upgrades you can buy for your PS5 is an SSD, but the extra storage for your console lets you keep a much larger library of games installed and ready to play. Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to pick up an SSD, they enjoy big discounts and there are often lots of options to choose from. During Prime Day in July SSDs, were among the best deals we saw through the week – just make sure you don’t buy the wrong one.

As for discounts on games, in addition to the sales offered over Last Year’s Black Friday, it seems likely that we’ll see discounts on Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and possibly even The Last of Us Part I. This could be a great chance to pick up three of the best PS5 games of the year.

Last year's best Black Friday PS5 deals

Last year, it was the games themselves that made for the best deals Returnal, Alan Wake Remastered, and Death Stranding were among some of last year’s great deals and may well have their prices slashed further this year.

We also saw some great deals on accessories, most crucially on SSD cards. Sorting out storage for your PS5 console has never been more cost-effective, and there will likely be more SSD card sales during the upcoming Black Friday.

Check out some of the best Black Friday PS5 deals from last year, below:

US

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20: This PS Plus deal usually crops up during major sales so it's the ideal time if you need to top up your subscription. It's very unlikely that this price will be beaten as most stores run the same promotion but Amazon is the first to offer it so stack up another year of membership for just $40 while you can.

(opens in new tab) Call of Duty Vanguard: $69 $53.99 at GameStop

Save $16 – Now the $39 Walmart offer has sold out, this is currently the lowest price on Call of Duty Vanguard just two weeks after launch. We don't know if the old offer will be available again so if you've had your eye on the latest entry in the series you probably won't find a lower price this year.

(opens in new tab) 1TB Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD: $159.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This unmissable PS5 SSD deal from Amazon is now discounted by 19% on the eve of Black Friday. This is a terrific low price for one of the fastest PS5 SSDs on the market that comes with a pre-attached heatsink and meets all of Sony's installation requirements. You'll want to snap this deal up today to double the storage space in your PS5 for as little money as possible.

(opens in new tab) Deathloop: $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $35 – Deathloop is a unique and fascinating shooter, so the fact you can pick it up for more than 50% off from Amazon is an absolute bargain. This is a game that only launched a couple of months ago and has already earned a place in a top PS5 games list.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon 500: $79.95 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $32 – When it comes to gaming headset manufacturers, Turtle Beach is a name associated with a range of decent and affordable options. With a 40% saving, bringing it to its lowest ever price, this Turtle Beach Recon 500 is now even better value for money. It promises detailed audio and comfortable memory foam pads - plus there's a detachable noise-canceling mic for when you're in a party with friends.

UK

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: £49.99 £29.85 at ShopTo

We're certain this PS Plus deal from ShopTo won't be beaten over Black Friday so now's the time to renew your membership. Other retailers have it for a third off, but you can use the code 'EXTRATEN' to save an additional 10% on the sale price, bringing it just under £30.

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: £59.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £27 – A surprising 45% discount is already available on Guardians of the Galaxy for all formats at Amazon. The Eidos Montreal RPG has reviewed well and has only been out for a month so such a considerable price cut so soon is hardly ever seen. It's a smashing deal as we head into Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Returnal: £69.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Save £25 – Returnal may not have enraptured many but the cult hit is one of the PS5's most fascinating games. If you do fancy giving it a go, this £25 discount should help make your decision a little easier.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon 70: £29.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - Gaming headsets really don't get much cheaper than this. But this isn't just some piece of rubbish as Turtle Beach is a solid manufacturer of affordable and solid quality gaming headsets. With this £10 discount, it hasn't been available for any less.

(opens in new tab) 1TB Western Digital Black SN850: £153.99 £119.98 at Amazon

Save £34 - With our favorite PS5 SSD no longer at its discounted price, this is the next best offer available right now. The WD Black SN850 has never been as cheap as this before. You will need to add a £10 heatsink (opens in new tab) to it in order to meet Sony's compatibility requirements but once that's done you just plug it into your PS5 and you're good to go.

Tips for getting the best Black Friday PS5 deals

Here are our three top tips for bagging a great Black Friday PS5 deal:

1. Look for bundles

If you’re planning on getting a console, look out for bundles. Even though these are unlikely to see price reductions, they are very cost-effective and allow you to kill two birds with one stone if you’re looking for a particular accessory or game.

2. You don't have to wait for Black Friday

Remember, though it’s less of an issue this year, PS5 stock is still a significant factor. If you see a bundle you like and it’s not Black Friday yet, we’d advise taking the plunge anyway to avoid disappointment.

3. Shop around

Be sure to shop around. Different retailers often offer different sales and exclusive deals on given products. Don’t make your own life harder – play the field and see what’s on offer. This is also vital if you want to buy the console itself, as stock can be an issue.