Grab 4 months of Audible for 46% off - but hurry this offer ends soon

If you're looking for a new way to get through your commute, or you simply don't have the time to sit back with a book for hours in the day you'll want to check out the latest cheap Audible subscription deals from Amazon. Just in time for Presidents' Day, Amazon is offering a stunning Audible trial price. Grab four months of Audible for 46% off the monthly price right now, bringing that cost down from $14.95/mo to just $7.95/mo.

That's a fantastic price on Amazon's mega-library of audiobooks, and a great way to sample the delights of Audible without the $15 price tag associated with it. You'll be receiving one free audiobook and two free Audible Originals of your choice each month. Plus, if you're not getting on with your selected book you can always easily swap it for free. Even better, if you do decide to cancel your cheap Audible subscription, you can keep all the books you chose during your membership.

This is an incredible deal that almost halves the cost of your cheap Audible membership and definitely one to jump on before it ends on February 18, 2020.

Cheap Audible subscription deals

Audible 4 month subscription | $14.95/mo $7.95/mo at Amazon

This four-month Audible trial price has been almost cut in half by Amazon. That means you can pick up a cheap Audible subscription for a fantastic price this week. Jump straight in with a free audiobook per month (easily swappable if you regret your decision) as well as two free Audible Originals. Cancel and you'll keep all the audiobooks you've accrued during your subscription! Hurry, though, this offer will expire Feburary 18. View Deal

The latest Amazon Echo deals

Make the most of your Audible subscription deal with a cheap Amazon Echo speaker. The integration between the Alexa and Audible services is fantastic and the perfect way to listen to your audiobooks around the house. We've gathered all the best Amazon Echo deals and prices below, ranging from the super cheap Echo Dot all the way through to the third generation Echo speaker.

If you're looking for more Amazon speakers, you'll find plenty of cheap Echo deals right here on TechRadar. You might also want to take a look at the perfect cans to perfect that audiobook-filled commute - we're tracking all the latest noise-canceling headphone deals and sales to find you the best price.