GoPro's new prices are good news for everyone except loyal subscribers

Everyone loves a good deal, and GoPro has delivered good news with comprehensive price drops on most of its current action cameras, including the GoPro Hero11 Black, Hero9 Black and Hero10 Black . Only the price of the GoPro MAX – the company’s 5.6K 360-degree action camera – remains the same.

The savings of around $100 / £100 / AU$150, as you can see in the table below, are great news for anyone looking to pick up one of the best action cameras , but there’s a sting in the tail for GoPro subscribers – the new prices are for everyone, and additional savings are not being rolled out for those with a GoPro subscription plan.

Swipe to scroll horizontally New GoPro Hero prices Row 0 - Cell 0 Old price New price Saving GoPro Hero11 Black $499 / £499 / AU$799 $399 / £399 / AU$649 $100 / £100 / AU$150 GoPro Hero11 Creator Edition $699 / £699 / AU$1099 $599 / £599 / AU$949 $100 / £100 / AU$150 GoPro Hero10 Black $449 / £449 / AU$699 $349 / £349 / AU$549 $100 / £100 / AU$150 GoPro Hero11 Black Mini $399 / £399 / AU$649 $299 / £299 / AU$499 $100 / £100 / AU$150 GoPro Hero9 Black $349 / £349 / AU$549 $249 / £249 / AU$429 $100 / £100 / AU$120

If we compare the new price of the Hero11 Black against its launch list price, we can see the price is essentially the same as it was then for subscribers.

While these new prices are the best we’ve seen for non-subscribers, there was a better deal to be had for subscribers in the most recent GoPro Black Friday deals, when there was an additional 15% saving. That put the Hero9 Black and Hero11 Black Mini subscriber price at $262.48 / £262.48, the Hero10 Black at $304.98 / £304.98 and the Hero 11 Black at $347.48 / £347.48.

GoPro is also doing its best to grow its pool of more than two million subscribers, by halving the cost of subscription for new subscribers from $50 / £50 to $25 / £25. It’s only for the first year, though, after which the price will jump back up to the full amount.

Other GoPro subscription perks remain unchanged, including unlimited cloud storage, auto highlight reels to your phone, and guaranteed damaged camera replacement.

Savings of $100 / $100 / AU$150 on future GoPro cameras will still be available for existing subscribers after a first annual subscription renewal, so those who regularly upgrade their kit are still well served by a subscription plan.

Confused? To summarize: GoPro is doing away with the $100 / £100 / AU$150 saving on its current crop of Hero Black cameras for those taking a subscription at the time of purchase, and applying those price drops for anyone who’s not sold on GoPro’s subscription plan. Very little else has changed.