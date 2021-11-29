GoPro Hero 8 Black plummets to record-low price in Cyber Monday Lightning deal

The Cyber Monday GoPro deals have unexpectedly produced the best action cam deal of the whole Black Friday weekend – a new Lightning Deal takes the GoPro Hero 8 Black down to its lowest-ever price. But you'll have to be quick to snap it up.

We've seen some pretty good deals on the Hero 8 Black already during Black Friday, including a now-expired $249 Walmart bundle that included three batteries. But the new Amazon Lightning Deal, which only runs for 12 hours until 18:55pm PT on Monday, 29 November in the Cyber Monday offers, takes the action cam down to a record-low price $231.99.

Considering the Hero 8 Black is still one of the best action cams around, that's excellent value – and lower than the $279 it costs direct from GoPro with a Subscription.

Today's best Cyber Monday GoPro deal

$289.99 GoPro Hero 8 Black: $289.99 $231.99 at Amazon

Save $58 - A record-low price for the GoPro Hero 8 Black, which offers similar image quality and stabilization performance to the newer Hero 9 Black. It doesn't have a front-facing screen, but if that isn't important to you, its 4K/60p video, slo-mo modes and compatibility with GoPro's Mods make it a fine choice.

The Hero 8 Black might now be two generations old, but we still think it sits in a sweet spot in GoPro's lineup. This is because the Hero 9 Black introduced a lot of new features, including a brand-new sensor, that collectively had a slightly detrimental effect on its user experience.

While we like the front-facing screen on the Hero 9 Black and Hero 10 Black, this does come with a slight hit on battery life and, on the Hero 9 Black, the speed of its in-camera menus, too. If you don't regularly shoot to camera or need to see how you're framed in the shot, this is arguably an unnecessary extra – making the Hero 8 Black better value.

The 4K/60p footage from the Hero 8 Black is also just as impressive as on the Hero 9 Black, as is its HyperSmooth stabilization. Because the Hero 8 was the first GoPro to be compatible with the company's new Mod accessories, it's also relatively future-proofed if you want to add accessories like the Media Mod for an external mic.

