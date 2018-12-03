Google Pixel 3 eSIM support expanded to more global carriers

The Google Pixel 2 was one of the first smartphones to support electronic SIMs, so nobody was surprised when the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL came with it. Now, Google has announced that even more carriers will support eSIM functionality in its phones.

You’ll be able to buy Pixel 3 units with eSIM equipped from additional carriers in several markets in the coming months.

These include: Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone in Germany, Sprint in the US, EE in the UK, Airtel and Reliance Jio in India, and Truphone and Gigsky in other countries.

eSIM Android expansion

That’s not all: Google is also creating a program to allow Android device makers to build their own eSIM-supporting smartphones. Crucially, this could extend to other devices, as Google ended its blog saying: “We look forward to continuing our work with our partners on the potential benefits of eSIM — whether that’s getting you connected to a phone, watch, tablet, or laptop — in the future.”

Given that we’re expecting eSIM support to extend to Chromebooks in the future, it wouldn’t be a surprise that Google may plan to extend its eSIM program to other non-Android devices.