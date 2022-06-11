God of War: Ragnarök is reportedly aiming for a November release

Audio player loading…

A recent report has suggested that God of War: Ragnarök will make its 2022 release window and could be aiming for a November release date.

The report comes from Bloomberg's (opens in new tab) Jason Schreier who has said, according to three sources familiar with the game’s development, that it’s on track to get a November release. Two of those sources go further to say that an announcement of the release date could come later in June.

According to Schreier, September was previously the internal target for Santa Monica Studio before it shifted to November. Given the game only has a public release window of 2022, this is more of an internal delay that doesn’t require an announcement like the game’s previous shift from 2021 into 2022 did.

As Schreier himself points out, though November is the target “as of this week”, when it comes to game development and internal dates nothing is set in stone. So, even if God of War: Raganarök is aiming for a November release internally right now, that's no guarantee of its eventual final release date.

God of War: Ragnarök is still scheduled to release in 2022. When it does release, it’ll be playable on PS4 and PS5 as a PlayStation exclusive.

Analysis: Speculation is rife

This report comes at a time when there's been quite a bit of chatter and speculation around the God of War: Ragnarök release date.

Only recently, the PlayStation Game Size twitter account reported (opens in new tab) that the placeholder release date for Ragnarök had moved from September 30 to December 31, suggesting a Q4 release date target of October to December 2022. November would certainly fall into that window.

There were rumors (via GamesRadar (opens in new tab)) that the game might make an appearance during the Summer Game Fest opening night stream on June 9 but these proved incorrect. The silence around it has led some to wonder if God of War: Ragnarök could be looking at being pushed into 2023, with Gamereactor (opens in new tab) reporting that “several European sources” had suggested as much.

Schreier addressed this in a post on ResetEra (opens in new tab), writing, “It’s hard to definitely prove a negative but Someone Who Would Know Firsthand just told me they haven’t heard anything about a slip to 2023, as did Someone Else Who Might Know Secondhand.”

It feels like the time is ripe, then, for a release date announcement and, according to this Bloomberg report, it looks like we could get one very soon.