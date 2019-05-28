Gigabyte unveils new thin, light and powerful laptops at Computex 2019

Gigabyte has shown off its new Aorus 5 and Aorus 7 gaming laptops at Computex 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan, with the company packing some seriously impressive tech into their thin and light bodies.

Both the 15-inch Aorus 5 and the 17-inch Aorus 7 will come packing the brand-new 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor, as well as an Intel 760p SSD for storage and an LG IPS 144Hz gaming display.

According to Gigabyte, these new Aorus laptops have been made in collaboration with “well-known innovators worldwide”, making them the only laptops with 100% components from reputed brands.

Those components include Samsung-made RAM, Intel Killer 1550 Wi-Fi, and Nvidia graphics cards, all of which mean these new Aorus laptops should offer excellent performance and reliability.

Gigabyte hasn’t revealed prices, but we expect them to be quite high.

The new Gigabyte Aero 15 laptop (Image credit: Gigabyte) (Image: © Gigabyte)

New and improved Aero series for creators

Gigabyte also showed off its new Aero series of laptops, which are aimed at content creators (such as video editors and photographers).

The 15-inch Aero 15 OLED features an Intel Core i9 8-core processor and Nvidia GTX 20 series graphics card, which should make it an excellent workstation laptop that can handle heavy duty video and image editing and rendering tasks.

These components are packed into a body that’s just 2cm thin and weighs 2kg. Gigabyte is also promising 8.5 hours of battery life – which would certainly be impressive considering the powerful hardware.

The screen of the Aero 15 OLED uses a 4K Samsung AMOLED panels and are Xrite Pantone certified for color accuracy – ideal for digital artists and photographers, for whom color accuracy is of the utmost importance.

The non-OLED Aero 15 (and the brand-new 17-inch Aero 17) uses a Sharp 240Hz IGZO display.

Gigabyte also uses an exclusive suite of tests to ensure that its Aero laptops can handle the rigors of creative work. According to the company, it “wants to ensure each and every creator gets the most stable performance in various scenarios, by taking the Aero to an industry first with specialised software and hardware compatibility tests including Adobe creative suite, Wacom digital drawing boards and Thunderbolt 3 external storage devices.”

The Aero 15 and Aero 15 OLED will be available in June 2019, and the flagship models will come with an Intel Core i9-9980HK processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU.

There will also be configurations with Core i7-9750H processors and either an RTX 2060 or RTX 2070 GPU.

The new 17-inch Aero 17 is planned for August 2019.