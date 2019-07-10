Get this Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 for just $629 ahead of Prime Day

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, it's likely you're paying a lot of attention to Amazon deals, trying to save some cash on your latest PC components. However, Newegg is holding a limited sale on the MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ventus 8G.

Now, the regular sale price of this Nvidia graphics card is $739, which isn't that great of a deal – but if you use promo code EMCTCTE24 at checkout, you can save an additional $90. This brings the price of the MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ventus 8G down to $629 – which is what you'd expect to pay for a particularly fancy Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, at least until the RTX 2070 Super took over.

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 is the best graphics card you'll find, short of dropping more than a thousand bucks on the RTX 2080 Ti. It's packed with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, features a whopping 2,944 CUDA cores with a boost clock of 1,710MHz and is capable of 8 Giga Rays/s of ray tracing performance.

The MSI Ventus 8G variant of the RTX 2080 features a factory overclock, raising the boost clock up to 1,800 MHz. This graphics card is able to hit these numbers thanks to the robust cooler included. It features dual high-pressure fans and a premium thermal compound that should help keep temps down. It finishes off the package with a sleek design, including a full metal backplate so you don't burn yourself when servicing your machine.

(Image credit: MSI) MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ventus 8G | $769 $629 at Newegg

Promo code EMCTCE24. The MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ventus 8G takes an incredibly powerful GPU and turns the dials up to 11, delivering an amazing PC gaming experience. And, at just $629, there's never been a better time to pick up a new RTX 2080.View Deal