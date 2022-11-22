Get Sky's Superfast Broadband for £25/month - with a free £100 gift card

If you’re looking for a new broadband deal, then you can currently get Sky's Superfast Broadband for £25 per month (opens in new tab) - with a free £100 gift card. The contract runs for 18 months and provides average speeds of 59Mbps.

However, this deal is only available to new Sky Broadband customers. You'll also need to be quick, as the offer expires at midnight on December 1. If you're an existing Sky Broadband customer, then try our broadband deals page, which contains a number of other similar offers.

With this deal, there are four gift card options you can choose between. These are:

£100 Sainsbury's Everyday Shopping gift card

£100 M&S E-Gift gift card

£100 Tesco gift card

£100 Giftcloud gift card

Our Sky Broadband deal

(opens in new tab) Sky Broadband Superfast (59Mbps) | 18 months | £25 a month| Avg. speed 59Mbps | + FREE £100 gift card (opens in new tab)

This Sky Broadband deal gives you an average speed of 59Mbps, which makes it more than sufficient for small households with 3-4 people. It provides enough speed for streamers, gamers and movie watchers. It costs £25 per month and you can choose a £100 gift card of your choice. This offer is for new connections only. Deal ends: midnight December 1.

Why choose Sky Broadband?

Although Sky is most widely known for its selection of TV packages, in recent years the company has also become one of the country's biggest broadband providers.

Sky Broadband offers a number of different speeds, which range from a basic 11Mbps right through to a 900Mbps offering. So, if you live in a busy household where people are continually browsing, streaming and downloading, then Sky Broadband is sure to offer a broadband package that suits your needs.

On top of this, the company is known for its customer service and its selection of Sky TV bundles. The company also offers a Sky VIP programme, where customers can earn rewards for their loyalty.

What other broadband options are available with Sky?

As one of the UK’s most popular broadband providers, Sky offers a variety of packages, add-ons and bundles. This includes options with different download speeds and upfront costs, as well as packages that include TV deals. If you love live football or watching movies, these could be perfect for your needs.

Our guide to Sky's broadband deals covers all of their broadband deals in full. It can help you decode the terminology and find the deal that's best for your needs.

