Get Shell Energy's Superfast Fibre Plus for £24.99p/m + a £100 Amazon Voucher

Searching for a fast and reliable broadband package that doesn't cost the earth? Well, we may have found a good option for you.

Right now you can get Shell Energy's Superfast Fibre Plus broadband for £24.99 a month (opens in new tab). Plus, if you sign up for this deal today, you will also receive a £100 Amazon voucher.

When you take out this deal, you'll need to sign an 18-month contract and pay an upfront fee of £9.95. However, the package comes with average download speeds of 67Mbps. These speeds are more than fast enough to power medium-sized households that have multiple connected devices.

However, although this package is cheap for a fibre deal, we appreciate that you may not need these speeds and may want something even cheaper. If you do (or if you need something even faster), then click through to our best broadband deals page. Here you'll be able to see all the best deals on the market right now.

OUR SHELL ENERGY BROADBAND DEAL

(opens in new tab) Shell Energy Superfast Fibre Plus | £24.99 p/m | 67Mbps | 18-month contract | +£100 Amazon voucher | £9.95 upfront fee (opens in new tab)

This Shell Energy Superfast Fibre Plus deal provides you with average download speeds of 67Mbps. When you take out this deal, you'll need to sign an 18-month contract and it will cost you £24.99 per month, plus an upfront fee of £9.95. However, you'll also receive a £100 Amazon voucher when your connection is up and running. We think this deal is particularly suited to medium-sized households with multiple connected devices. This is because you receive fast fibre speeds and unlimited data.

Why should I choose Shell Energy's broadband?

Although Shell Energy made its name as an energy supplier, the company is now also one of the UK's leading broadband suppliers. It's easy to see why, too. After all, the company offers a number of competitively priced tariffs and usually undercuts the prices offered by competitors such as Sky, BT and Virgin Media.

Added to this, in the past few years, the company has also greatly increased the number of packages it's able to offer. Now, Shell Energy even offers a number of Full Fibre options, including packages that deliver average download speeds of up to 900Mbps.

However, we should point out that a recent Ofcom study found that Shell Energy was the most complained about internet service provider in the country. The regulator added that they were "concerned about Shell Energy’s persistently high complaint volumes" and that they had been "engaging closely with the provider on its plans to improve its customer service, and expect to see results of this in the coming months."

Added to this, Shell Energy doesn't provide many extras with its broadband offering. For example, the company doesn't offer TV bundles and its tech doesn't quite match the options offered by BT, Sky and Virgin Media.

If you don't think this deal we've highlighted is quite right for you, then check out our best broadband deals page today. Here, we've rounded up all of the best deals available. Alternatively, pop your postcode into our widget below and see exactly what broadband packages are available in your area.

Loading...