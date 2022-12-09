Get Shell Energy's Superfast Fibre Plus broadband for £23.99 per month and receive a £100 Amazon Voucher

We've found a broadband deal that could be ideal for you if you're in the market for a new provider or package. At the moment you can get Shell Energy's Superfast Fibre Plus broadband (67Mbps) for £23.99 a month (opens in new tab). If you sign up now, you also get a £100 Amazon Voucher.

This is an 18-month contract, but it also includes free broadband for your first three months. It also has unlimited usage and there aren't any activation charges.

With this package you'll be able to enjoy streaming on in UHD on multiple devices, casual online browsing and gaming. With its average speeds of 67Mbps, it should also be fast enough for small to medium households with high download demands.

(opens in new tab) Shell Energy Superfast Fibre Plus (67Mbps) | £23.99 p/m | 18-month contract | + £100 Amazon Voucher (opens in new tab)

With this deal from Shell Energy you can get a broadband package that's perfect for busy small to medium households who have high streaming and downloading demands. It's £23.99 a month for 18 months, but you get unlimited downloads, the first three months for free and there aren't any extra activation costs. Best of all though, if you sign up now you will receive a £100 Amazon Voucher.

Why should I choose Shell Energy's broadband?

You might best know Shell Energy as being a supplier of gas and electricity. However, the company is now also up there as one of the country's top broadband providers.

It's typically on the cheaper side when you compare its prices with the likes of BT and Virgin Media and it does have a big choice of speeds. The difference however is you don't get many extras and it doesn't have any options for TV add-ons and subscription bundles.

Shell Energy also only offers 18-month broadband contracts too, so if you want a little more flexibility it might not be the best choice for you. That said, there typically aren't any upfront costs on their packages, so the prices you get offered and see are set in stone, which can be useful if you want to track your monthly expenditure.

A quick browse across its latest user reviews also suggests its customer service is good. What's more, in recent years it has even won awards for its wide choice of support options.

What other broadband speeds are available from Shell Energy?

Shell Energy currently has three different broadband options 'Standard', 'Ultrafast' and 'Full Fibre' and within each of these are different packages and speeds.

Our featured deal above sits at the top end of its 'Standard' option, ahead of Shell Energy's entry level 'Fast Broadband' at 11Mbps and its 'Superfast Fibre' 38Mbps.

The middle 'Ultrafast' options comes with two speeds, its 'Ultrafast Fibre' - which has average speeds of 145Mbps - and its 'Ultrafast Fibre Plus', which gives up to 290Mbps.

The 'Full Fibre' option also has three packages to choose from. These are its 'Full Fibre 300', 'Full Fibre 500' and 'Full Fibre 900' which as you might be able to work out from their names, offer 300, 500 and 900Mbps respectively. As you might also expect, these are its most expensive selections.

