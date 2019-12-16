Get $600 off the best laptop in the world with this amazing deal

The Dell XPS 13 is, in our opinion, the best laptop in the world, and it's had a major price cut just in time for the Holidays, with B&H knocking a whopping $600 off the asking price.

This brings the price down from $1,649 to $1,049 – an incredible saving considering how good the Dell XPS 13 is. Not in the US? Read on for the best Dell XPS 13 prices where you are.

This isn't the latest model, but with an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a 13.3-inch Full HD screen, this is still an awesome specification for the price.

Because this deal is so good we expect it to sell out fast – so don't hang about if you like the look of it.

Dell XPS 13 Core i7, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM: $1,649.99 $1,049 at B&H

Save an incredible $600 off the price of this model of the XPS 13. With a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this is one of the fastest ultrabooks you can buy right now. Make sure you act fast though, as there's a limited supply at this price.View Deal

This deal is so good, it's only a matter of time before it sells out, so be quick!

If you're not in the US, check out our pick of the best Dell XPS 13 deals where you are: