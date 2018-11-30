Get a £55 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card with this cheap broadband deal from TalkTalk

When it comes to the competitive world of internet providers, what's even better than a cheap broadband deal? Nothing, right? Well, what about a cheap broadband deal that comes with a £55 Gift Card that you can spend at Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, Argos or Ticketmaster? Oh yeah, now we've got your attention...

This offer that is EXCLUSIVE to TechRadar readers only, comes courtesy of TalkTalk who is offering the Gift Card alongside its Fast Broadband package. That's average speeds of 11Mb, no activation or set up fees and just £19.95 per month. While that's already a rather good deal TalkTalk is also throwing in this £55 Gift Card that you can use at your choice of those popular retailers.

To get your hands on this deal you'll have to go to this GiftCloud page and enter your email - you won't be eligible if you head straight to the TalkTalk site. You will then be guided through the process of getting your new broadband with that added £55 incentive. That page also has full terms and conditions of the offer.

Scroll down to see this deal in full or go to our broadband deals page if this one just doesn't quite fit what you're looking for. But keep in mind that this offer is only available on the TalkTalk Fast Broadband package.

TalkTalk's Amazon.co.uk Gift Card deal in full:

TalkTalk Fast Broadband + £55 Gift Card | 12 months | Avg speeds 11Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £19.95pm

Not only are you getting a pretty cheap price on your broadband here but you're also getting a £55 Gift Card. That's a lot to spend on either Amazon.co.uk, Tesco, Argos or Ticketmaster. Along with that perk there are no upfront costs or activation fees and not to mention a monthly fee of under £20 that's guaranteed for the length of the contract.

Are there any cheaper broadband deals around?

We're glad you asked, because there's yet another TechRadar exclusive internet plan from Black Friday that's still just about running. And we think you might like it...

It's with provider Onestream, and the headline is that it costs a mere £9.99 per month! Simply put, it's the cheapest broadband deal we've EVER seen. It's still going, but we know that there are less than 200 to claim, so you may need to hurry if the idea of £9.99 a month internet sounds like something you'd be up for - head here for all the details and to sign up.