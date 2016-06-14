These 8 PS4 games from E3 will help keep Sony ahead

Hideo Kojima made his grand re-entry into the gaming world at Sony's press conference when he introduced his new game, Dead Stranding. Kojima Productions has said that its first game will be PS4 exclusive and developed in collaboration with Sony.

What's it about is hard to say. The trailer opens with the quote, "To see a world in a grain of sand / and heaven in a wildflower. / Hold infinity in the palm of your hand / and eternity in an hour."

Then we see a naked, digital Norman Reedus (of The Walking Dead and The Boondock Saints fame), holding a crying baby connected to his torso and beginning to cry himself. However, when Reedus looks away, the baby quickly disappears leaving only black oil on his hands.

This will be Reedus's first chance to work with Kojima after his Silent Hills project was unceremoniously canceled by Konami in 2014. Guillermo del Toro, who was the producer on Silent Hills, is currently not involved in this new project.