PlayStation Now gets subscription option in the UK, and it's a much better deal

Earlier this year we saw the release of PlayStation Now, Sony's game streaming service for the PS4, but the prices for the UK weren't brilliant.

Sony has just launched the subscription service for PlayStation Now which offers unlimited streaming of over 100 PS3 games for £12.99 a month.

Previously it cost £2.99 to rent one game for two days or £7.99 for the whole month. If you opt for the subscription model you can pick and choose which games to stream without having to pay individually.

There's also a free week trial for the service during which you can access all the available titles including The Last Of Us, BioShock Infinite, the Uncharted series and all the God of War games.