New 3D Beatles movie in development

While Beatlemania dominates the British games and music industries right now – with EA's Beatles Rock Band going straight in at number four in this week's games charts and the ten remastered original Beatles albums in the top forty - it looks like the Fab Four are also set to get a 3D makeover pretty soon.

Disney is set to remake the classic Beatles movie Yellow Submarine in 3D, incorporating all the original sixteen recordings and tunes from the original animated film.

Disney Studios chairman Dick Cook confirmed that the new 3D Beatles film will be directed by Robert Zemeckis making user of the same 3D motion-capture tech used in movies such as Polar Express.

Barking mad, trippy

If you haven't yet seen the (barking mad, incredibly trippy) original Yellow Submarine, then TechRadar urges you to grab a copy on DVD.

You can check out this week's latest top forty UK album charts and the latest Chart-Track videogame charts for the week ending September 12 is as follows:

01 Guitar Hero 5

02 Colin McRae: Dirt 2

03 Batman: Arkham Asylum

04 The Beatles: Rock Band

05 Wii Fit

06 Wii Sports Resort

07 IL2 Sturmovik: Birds of Prey

08 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

09 Mario Kart Wii

10 Ashes Cricket 2009

For more on Beatles Rock Band'slimited edition gaming peripherals check out TechRadar's recent news coverage.

Via Bbc.co.uk