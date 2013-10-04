Aussies finally get to taste next-gen gaming today at the EB Games Expo

Game lovers have begun crowding Sydney's Olympic Park this morning for the opening of the 3-day EB Games Expo, giving Aussies a chance to check out next-gen consoles and games.

Having attracted more than 30,000 fans last year, record crowds are expected to grace the halls of the Sydney Showgrounds in Olympic park this weekend - after all, the most expensive ticketing option sold out within three hours of going on sale.

But in case you've been living under a rock and have only now realised that you don't have yourself a ticket, you'll be happy to know that there are still some multiplayer, general admission and family passes available.

Next-gen comes to town

In its third year, the EB Games Expo-goers this time around will have the opportunity to get hands-on time with both next-gen consoles and games.

Microsoft and Sony are bringing the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for Aussies to try their hand at some next-gen action, with games like Battlefield 4, Call of Duty: Ghosts, Assassins Creed IV: Black Flag, Batman: Arkham Origins and Titanfall all playable as well.

With plenty of exhibitions and events scheduled over the long weekend, TechRadar will be there to get you the latest on hottest things from the EB Games Expo if you aren't able to make it, so make sure to check back here!