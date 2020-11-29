Gaming laptop deal: save $390 on the Dell G5 15 in the early Cyber Monday sale

We've just spotted a fantastic gaming laptop deal over on the official Dell website for anyone looking for a solid first step into the world of gaming laptops, and it can be yours for less than you'd think thanks to the Cyber Monday sale.

The new Dell G5 15 is down to just $999.99 right now, saving you a total of $390. That's a really low price for a machine that comes with an RTX 1660 ti graphics card, 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a whole 512GB SSD.

Thanks to the awesome specs on offer - which will absolutely blast through most modern games at 1080p - this laptop will allow you to play most current AAA games smoothly. You'll want to bring it to Christmas when the family fights start, so you can hide away and enjoy some peaceful gaming bliss on your new portable gaming pal.

Not in the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.



Fantastic gaming laptop New Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: $1,389.99 $999.99 at Dell

You can save a whole $390 off the standard price of this super-charged Dell G5 15 gaming laptop over at the official Dell store today. Inside it has not only an RTX 1660 ti graphics card but also a brand new Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it a top contender if you want blazing-fast frame rates.

