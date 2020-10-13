Gaming deals: Razer mice, keyboards, headsets now up to 60% off at Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your setup with some gaming deals this Amazon Prime Day, look no further than today's excellent savings across the whole range of Razer gaming mice, keyboard, headsets and accessories.

Do they have RGB? You bet. Do they have a dizzying array of excellent features and industry-leading components? Of course. And, what's more, depending on your item of choice, there are savings of up to 60% currently on gaming deals in today's latest Amazon Prime Day sale.

Always popular, Razer peripherals offer slick designs, tons of excellent features for the money, and of course, they're built for performance - by gamers, for gamers. Mice, keyboard, headsets, mousepads and even microphones are on sale today, so if you've been thinking about upgrading or completing your ultimate gaming setup, now's your chance.

We've rounded up some of today's best gaming deals from this year's Amazon Prime Day just below, and also added handy navigation sections just in case you're looking for something in particular. There's a lot on sale, that's for sure, so we've also added our top picks in each category along with some information on why we think these Razer peripherals are worthy of your time.

Amazon prime day gaming deals: Razer mice

Our top picks for today's Razer mice sales

Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Viper range has always been a fantastic option for those who prefer a more traditional mouse shape from Razer, and now you can get a fantastic price on the wireless version today. With a 20K DPI sensor, 8 programmable buttons and ambidextrous design, the Viper Ultimate is at home on nearly any mousepad anywhere.

View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Basilisk Ultimate is the very top of the line mouse from Razer, and, as you would expect, comes packed with a ton of high-tech components under the hood. Optical switches for quick response, a 20K DPI sensor, 11 programmable buttons and 100 hours of battery life on a single charge make this one feature-packed mouse.

View Deal

Razer DeathAdder v2 gaming mouse: $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon

Now an absolute classic, the Razer DeathAdder features one the most recognizable, and unique, ergonomic mouse designs ever. This refined version contains Razer's very best 20k DPI sensor, rubberized side grips and the Chroma RGB lighting that Razer does so well.

View Deal

Other great Razer mice on sale

Razer Basilisk v2 gaming mouse: $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

The second edition Basilisk features Razer's own top-grade sensor and optical switching technology for the smoothest, most responsive movement and zero latency. While some may prefer a more ambidextrous design, the Basilisk is a high-performance mouse and is sure to prove to be 'the one' for many gamers on their quest for the ultimate mouse.

View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for more than just performance out of your gaming mouse look no further than the Razer Naga Trinity. With adjustable size panels that include a huge array of programmable buttons, the Naga Trinity features incredible utility - perfect for MOBAs, RTS and MMORPGs.

View Deal

Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse: $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Razer Mamba is the latest in the long-line of well-regarded mice from the tech peripheral giant. The rubberized side-grips, ergonomic design and full Chrome RGB lighting are classic Razer hallmarks here, plus this wired Elite version all carriers a 16,000 DPI optical sensor.

View Deal

Razer Viper gaming mouse: $79.99 $47.99 at Amazon

The Razer Viper is a fantastic choice for those who prefer a simpler, more classic ambidextrous design with their gaming mice. It's of course still got an amazing sensor inside, so you're not missing out on quality here, this is just one stripped-down no-nonsense gaming mouse.

View Deal

Razer Atheris wireless gaming mouse: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

If you want that portable mice for your laptop bag, or simply a wireless mouse that can last (almost) forever, check out the Razer Atheris. With a 35-hour battery life, 7200 DPI optical sensor, and durable mechanical switches, it's a great option for both a main and back-up wireless mouse.

View Deal

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed gaming mouse: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed doesn't quite have the 20K DPI sensor of the Ultimate version, but its 16K sensor is more than capable indeed. It's also a fraction of the price, perfect for those who want an ergonomic wireless mouse that doesn't break the bank.

View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

The DeathAdder Essential is the top pick for those who want that classic Razer design in an economical, stripped-down package. Inexpensive doesn't mean poor quality though, you're still getting a top grade sensor, mechanical switches, and a braided cable here - fantastic for the price.

View Deal

See all the Razer mouse Prime Day deals today at Amazon

Amazon prime day gaming deals: Razer keyboards

Our top pick for today's Razer keyboard sales

Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

With its stylish aluminum chassis, customizable RGB lighting and unique Razer own-brand optical switches, the Huntsman is fast becoming a classic gaming keyboard. Right now it's matching its cheapest price ever at Amazon, making it a superb time to upgrade from that old membrane keyboard.

View Deal

Other great Razer keyboards on sale

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition keyboard: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

This Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition keyboard forgoes that bulky Numpad in favor of a much more portable, compact and ergonomic build. Featuring Razer's Linear Optical switch technology, Aluminium chassis, and full RGB customization, the Huntsman may just be one of the most advanced keyboards on the market - and for a great price today too.



Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 keyboard: $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon

The BlackWidow V2 is another awesome keyboard from Razer - rocking a detachable magnetic wrist support, full RGB and macro customization, plus your choice of mechanical switches. Green, Orange, and Yellow variants are all on offer today, so whichever type of key feel you prefer, you're catered for.

View Deal

Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The Razer Ornata employs innovative membrane-mechanical switches to get the best of both worlds. You'll get that tactile click while the membrane base gives plenty of soft-cushioning on press, plus of course, a full suite of customizable RGB lighting and detachable wrist support.

View Deal

Razer Cynosa Chroma keyboard: $59.99 $45.99 at Amazon

We all love a mechanical keyboard, but let's face it, some of us are just more accident-prone than others. Enter the Razer Cynosa, a fantastic spill-resistant membrane option that still carries all those classic Razer hallmarks and design appointments, but in a rugged, more economical package.

View Deal

See all the Razer keyboard Prime Day deals today at Amazon

Amazon prime day gaming deals: Razer headsets

Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Pick up the Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset for $30 less today at Amazon. With Razer's Hypersense haptic feedback system, you'll be fully immersed in any game you play while the soft cushions with in-built cooling gel will keep your ears comfy for hours on end.

View Deal

Razer Kraken Kitty gaming headset: $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon

The Kitty edition of the crowd-favorite Kraken headset from Razer may sport some rather fetching feline appointments, but they still mean the business when it comes to performance. 7.1 surround sound, a noise-canceling mic and full RGB customization make this a great set of mid-tier cans.

View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition aren't just cans worthy of the most competitive gamer, they're also more than capable for those casual long sessions thanks to their comfortable over-ear fit. With a retractable noise-cancelling mic and THX Spatial Audio too, you'll be sure to enjoy this highly regarded headset from Razer.

View Deal

See all the Razer headset Prime Day deals today at Amazon

Amazon prime day gaming deals: Razer accessories

Razer Seiren Emote streaming microphone: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Up your streaming game with a rare $80 saving on this Razer Seiren Emote microphone - now at its cheapest ever price at Amazon. Built-in noise reduction and a noise dampening sound mean your audience will hear you coming through crystal clear but of course, the main attraction here is the awesome 8-bit display that can react to your audiences emotes in real time.

View Deal

Razer Seiren X microphone: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

The Razer Seiren X is a fantastic desktop microphone for gamers who just like their setup nice, simple, and without all the bells and whistles. Featuring a classy anodized aluminum build, the Seiren X will significantly up your microphone game thanks to its built-in background noise reduction.

View Deal

Razer Firefly Hard V2 RGB mousepad: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

If you want a gaming surface that's consistent, smooth and balanced, check out the Razer FireFly - a hard mousepad that also features some neat RGB lighting. Fair warning though - hard surfaces aren't for everyone, they tend to have a much more 'slippery' feel than traditional cloth ones.



View Deal

Razer Goliathus RGB soft mousepad: $59 $39.99 at Amazon

The Goliathus is a great choice for those who prefer the feel of a traditional cloth mousepad but still want that RGB flashiness present on their desk. This is the extended version too, meaning you'll have plenty of pad to play on without running out of room.

View Deal

Razer Tartarus Pro gaming keypad: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

A great little addition to any setup, the Razer Tartarus is a niche gaming product that might just prove to be the very thing you need for your rig. With 32 fully programmable keys, a comfortable wrist support, thumbpad and macro support, the Razer Tartarus Pro might just be your next gaming secret weapon.

View Deal