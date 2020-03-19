Galaxy S20 price cut: get the Samsung Galaxy S20 for just $41 a month at Visible

If you're looking to save on the all-new Samsung Galaxy S20 phone, then you're in luck. If you join Visible and purchase the Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S20 Plus you can pay just $25 for your first month. You can also get a free $200 Samsung gift card when you activate your phone and port-in your number.



Visible is a relatively new cell phone carrier that's owned by Verizon, which means its plans run on Verizon's network. The low-cost carrier offers online-only services with contract-free prepaid plans, so there's no cancelation fee. This limited-time offer allows you to pay just $25 for your first month of Visible when you purchase the Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S20 Plus phone. After that, you'll pay $41 a month with the Visible plan that includes unlimited high-speed data that's free for as long as you remain a Visible member.



This is a fantastic deal if you're looking for a cheap no-strings-attached cellphone plan and want to buy the latest Samsung Phone. We don't know how long this offer from Visible is valid, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Galaxy S20 deals at Visible:

Samsung Galaxy S20 for $984 at Visible

You can pay just $25 for your first month when you join Visible and purchase the Galaxy S20 phone. Plus get a $200 Samsung gift credit with purchase, port, and activation of your phone. The Galaxy S20 phone features a 6.2-inch display and packs 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus for $1,117 at Visible

Join Visible and purchase the Galaxy S20 Plus and pay just $25 for your first month. You can also get a $200 Samsung gift card with your purchase, port, and activation. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a 6.7-inch display and packs 12GB of RAM and a 128GB and 512GB storage option.

Learn more about the all-new Galaxy phone with our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S20 review, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review.



