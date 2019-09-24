Trending

Fortnite Season 11 could see us getting a whole new map

By Gaming  

A whole new world

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Season 10 is coming to an end which means Fortnite Season 11 is just around the corner. While we're expecting a new battle pass, gameplay changes and even the introduction of bots to Battle Royale mode, it looks like we may also have a brand new map to look forward to.

A Fortnite leak Twitter page recently posted a list of  10 locations found in the Fortnite game files (via Eurogamer) that suggest we'll be seeing a new map in the future (or at least massive changes to the current on).

Check out the tweet below:

A much-needed change

It's about time Fortnite got a new map – despite many alterations we've been landing on the same island for over two years now.

While this leak doesn't seem like much on its own, when combined with another leak  of a loading screen showing an image of characters waving goodbye to the battle bus, the evidence towards a new map starts to add up. 

Epic Games hasn't confirmed if we will, in fact, be moving to a new destination in Fortnite Season 11 but we're expecting some big changes on the way regardless.

See more Gaming news