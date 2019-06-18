Fitbit sale at Amazon: price cuts on the Fitbit Charge 3 and Alta HR

If you're looking for a killer deal on a Fitbit activity tracker, then today is your lucky day. Amazon has the feature-rich Charge 3 on sale for $110. That's a $40 discount and the best price we've seen for the popular activity tracker.



The Fitbit Charge 3 is packed full of health-focused features that can help you meet your fitness goals while also keeping you connected. The waterproof Charge 3 tracks calories burned, active steps and popular workouts and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The activity tracker also offers personalized guided breathing based on your heart rate and tracks sleep so you can gain helpful insights to get a better nights rest.



The Charge 3 offers GPS technology when connected to your smartphone to help track your pace and distance. The activity tracker also receives notifications, takes calls and messages, and provides an impressive seven-day battery life.



For this particular deal, you must apply the additional $10 coupon to see the full discount at checkout. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale so you should take advantage of this stellar sale while you can.

Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Charge 3 $149.95 $110 at Amazon

If you're interested in a slimmer design, you can get the Fitbit Alta HR on sale at Walmart for $74.98. While the Alta HR isn't as feature-rich as the Versa, it does offer continuous heart rate monitoring, and tracks activity, exercises, and calories burned.

Fitbit Alta HR $129.95 $74.98 at Walmart

You can get the ultra-thin Fitbit Alta HR on sale at Walmart for $74.98. That's a $55 discount and the best price we've found for the lightweight activity tracker.

