The fastest color office printer in the world is cheaper than you think

HP PageWide Pro 552dw printer - $549.99 direct

(AU$872.00/circa £420.00)

This futuristic-looking monster from HP can churn out a whopping 70 pages per minute, making it the fastest colour inkjet printer out there. It's currently available at a cut-price rate, so grab it while you can.View Deal

If you're looking for a new printer, the HP PageWide Pro 552dw could well be the one for you. Although it’s been around for nearly four years now, it still holds the record for the fastest colour inkjet printer you can buy off the shelf, with a print speed of 70 pages per minute (ppm).

There are far faster options around, like the Riso GD9630 (which reaches 160ppm), but these cost more than $28,000 a piece and take up a whole room's worth of space. In contrast, the 552dw costs 1/50th that amount and fits easily on a desk.

It reaches its maximum speed when printing in black and draft, with the ppm score dropping to around 50 when printing in color, which is still mightily fast. HP achieved this speed by using a head that prints the whole width of an A4 page, hence the printer's name.

This is first and foremost an office printer, which means its native printing resolution is lower than you’d get from a photo printer (600 x 600 dpi).

It has two paper trays as standard, 512MB memory and offers a wide variety of connectivity options as standard (NFC, Wireless, USB 2.0 port, 10/100Mbps Ethernet).

The 552dw also comes with one-year, onsite warranty and support, which can be extended by a further two years for an extra $139.

Note, the recommended monthly page volume is up to 6000 pages, so it's best not to exceed that figure. There's also an A3 equivalent available.

Bear in mind