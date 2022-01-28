Epic Super Bowl TV deal: Samsung's 75-inch QLED TV drops to record-low price

Super Bowl TV deals have landed at Samsung, and we've just spotted a massive discount on this stunning QLED TV. For a limited time, you can get Samsung's 75-inch Neo QLED TV on sale for $1,999.99 (was $2,999.99). That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display.



Perfect for watching the Super Bowl - this 75-inch TV delivers a gorgeous picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and powerful 4K Neo Quantum processor. The QN85A Series TV also delivers cinema-like sound with built-in speakers on all four sides of the TV for an immersive experience. You're also getting Samsung's excellent Tizen OS for seamless streaming and an ultra-slim design with a wide viewing angle so everyone can get a good view of the big game.



As we've mentioned above, today's Super Bowl TV deal is the lowest price we've seen, and this is a limited-time offer from Samsung. If you're looking for more bargains, you can visit our roundup of the best Super Bowl TV deals from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and more.

Super Bowl QLED TV deal

Samsung 75-inch QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $2,999.99 $1,999.99 at Samsung

Save $1,000 - Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals event has a massive $1,000 discount on this 75-inch Neo QLED TV, bringing the price down to a record-low of $1,999.99. You're getting brilliant colors and brightness thanks to Samsung's powerful 4K Neo Quantum Processor, as well as Object Tracking Sound for an immersive experience - perfect for watching the big game on a big screen.

