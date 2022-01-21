Trending

Epic Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 deal: free Buds and $150 off Galaxy Watch 4 at Samsung

Plus, score up to $900 off with a trade-in

Samsung's upping the ante this week with an array of awesome deals on its foldable devices - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.

Right now, not only can you get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 (worth $99) with every order via the official store, but you can also choose to bundle in a new Galaxy Watch 4 for $150.

Put together, that's about $350 of added value from the official store and constitutes one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 deals we've seen since Black Friday.

Retailing for $999 for the cheaper Flip 3 and $1799.99 for the Fold 3 respectively does, however, make both of these excellent foldable devices a pricey investment. For maximum value, we'd advocate checking out the Samsung store's own trade-in program as not only can you hand in broken devices for a rebate, but you can get up to a whopping $900 off upfront on your new phone.

Trade-ins aside, it's well worth checking out these freebies if you're interested in picking up a foldable. The Galaxy Buds 2 aren't the most premium earbuds on the market, but they do feature active noise cancellation, good sound quality, and great integration via the Galaxy Wearable app. The Galaxy Watch 4, on the other hand, is one of the better flagship smartwatches out there at the moment with a powerful chop and superb lightweight design. For just $99 (using that $150 off), it's a steal. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799 at Samsung
Buy a Galaxy Z Fold 3 via the official Samsung store this week, and you'll get yourself a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds and the option to bundle in a Galaxy Watch 4 for just $99. Put together, that's up to $350 in free gifts when you buy this excellent foldable flagship device. Customers this week can also take advantage of a freshly upped maximum saving of up to $900 off with a trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999 at Samsung
Looking for something cheaper? You can also get the same promotion on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Buy this new clamshell design phone at the official Samsung store and get yourself a free pair of buds and $150 off a Galaxy Watch 4. Trade-in rebates of up to $600 are also available on this phone, depending on the eligibility of your older device.

If you're looking for other options, particularly bigger carriers, then we recommend heading over to our main Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals and Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals pages. Also worth considering is our roundup of the week's best cell phone deals, which includes options for cheaper devices.

