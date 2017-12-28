Ebay is running a massive 20% site-wide discount today

Keen to get in on the Boxing Day sales action, Ebay is running a fantastic deal of its own.

From now until 6pm tonight you'll be able to get 20% off anything on the site, up to a maximum discount of £75 with the code PNY2018. With the coupon limited to just one use per customer, you'll have to choose wisely.

That means you'll get a 20% discount up until £375, after which point the discount will be a maximum of £75.

Purchasing power

Why not pick up a brand new Nintendo Switch for £224 ? This deal might not include any games, but this is the cheapest price we've seen for the new console. View Deal

Alternatively you could grab a PS4 Pro for just £240 with a copy of Fifa 18 . The PS4 Pro is already a great deal cheaper than its 4K rival, the Xbox One X, and this deal makes it even more tempting.View Deal

Get a shiny new Xbox One X with four games for £376 . Those games include Doom, Forza Motorsport 7, Fallout 4 and Assassin's Creed Origins, and all have been patched to make the most of the power of the Xbox One X.View Deal

An Xbox One S with Assassin's Creed Origins will set you back just £160. That's a pretty sweet deal for a great budget console and one of the year's most satisfying games.View Deal