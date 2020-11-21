Early Black Friday PS5 deal: buy two PS5 games and get one free at Target

If you’re on the hunt for Black Friday PS5 deals, Target is running an early promotion where if you buy two PS5 games, you’ll get another for free.

The games included are well worth picking up, too, as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, NBA 2K21, Godfall and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are eligible, including the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. It means you can save $69.99 in total if you were to select the three PS5 games on offer.

There’s also a chance to save on a number of backwards compatible PS4 games, many of which have either already received or will receive a next-gen upgrade in the future, like Borderlands 3 and FIFA 21. Or you could simply grab some PS4 classics that you may have missed like God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best PS5 deals in your region.

Target Black Friday PS5 deal:

Buy 2 get 1 free on selected video games at Target

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 are a few highlights of this great group sale at Target. Alternatively, if you know two other friends who want to play COD on PS5, you could try buying three copies and splitting the cost. View Deal

Even though the PS5 continues to be hard to find, this is a great chance to expand your PS5 games library for less. If you are still searching where to buy a PS5, we're carrying out regular stock checks to help you secure one.

This particular offer will be running until November 21. But if you're interested in even more gaming deals, do check out our dedicated pages for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, Black Friday PS5 deals, Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals.

We're rounding up the best PS5 Black Friday deals so you don't miss out on any discounts on Sony's next-gen console. We'll also be keeping an eye on Black Friday Target deals, as well as any offers that spring up on Cyber Monday.

