Early Amazon Prime Day deals continue with big savings on cheap Fire TVs

We saw early Amazon Prime Day deals launching yesterday, with some excellent offers on smart home devices and subscriptions. However, Amazon has now followed those offers up with some Fire TV deals, and these prices look set to compete with Black Friday already, let alone Amazon Prime Day itself.

The cheapest TV on offer right now is this $99 24-inch 720p display. It's a basic spec, for sure, but with a $50 price cut it's well worth it if you're looking for a cheap secondary TV. However, if you don't want to splash on 4K but you're still looking for a nice quality screen you might want to check out the $100 discount on this 43-inch 1080p Toshiba. You'll find it available for just $179.99 right now - an excellent price for an Alexa-enabled display.

Once you get into the 4K TV deals, however, these offers start looking extremely enticing. You can pick up a 50-inch Insignia 4K TV for just $249.99 right now, thanks to a $100 price drop. However, it's worth noting that Toshiba models are offering Dolby Vision 4K as well.

We're rounding up all these early Amazon Prime Day TV deals just below, but you'll find plenty more cheap TV sales from around the web right here on TechRadar as well.

Early Amazon Prime Day TV deals

All-new Insignia 24-inch smart HD 720p TV: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The cheapest TV offer these early Amazon Prime Day deals is the 24-inch 720p Insignia Fire TV, now available for under $100. That's a great price if you're looking for a secondary display, but it's worth noting that 720p resolution here.

All-new Toshiba 43-inch smart 1080p TV: $279.99 $179.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for better value for money, however, you'll find this 43-inch smart 1080p TV available for $100 less. That's a 1080p display, so it's a great offer if you're not looking to spend on 4K resolution right now, plus you're getting all the Fire TV benefits baked right in as well.

All-new Toshiba 43-inch smart UHD 4K TV: $329.99 $229.99 at Amazon

You can upgrade to 4K ultra-high definition for just $50 more than the 1080p TV deal above with this all-new Toshiba 43-inch display. You're keeping all the Fire TV functionality, but the new 2020 model brings Dolby Vision HDR to this low price point as well.

All-new Insignia 50-inch smart UHD 4K TV: $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Need something with more screen space? This Insignia 50-inch 4K TV is also seeing a $100 discount in the early Amazon Prime Day deals this week. That's a stunning price on a 50-inch display, and definitely one to take note of if you're looking for the big screen experience.

All-new Toshiba 50-inch smart UHD 4K TV: $379.99 $349.99 at Amazon

The more expensive Toshiba version of Amazon's 50-inch TV deals does offer Dolby Vision HDR for the extra cash, but you're only saving $30 here. Still, this is the best TV of the pack so it only follows that it has the highest price tag, even if that cost is still incredibly cheap.

You'll also find plenty of OLED TV deals available right now, or you can check out all the best Amazon Echo deals to pair your new Alexa TV with.